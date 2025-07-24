Isaac Seumalo’s Injury Isn’t Serious, Dulac Says

All players reported to Saint Vincent College, but there was one surprise name on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. OG Isaac Seumalo was added to the list with what Mike Tomlin described as a soft-tissue injury. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, that isn’t viewed as a serious injury.

Dulac was asked if Seumalo’s injury is serious.

“No,” he replied in his weekly P-G Steelers chat.

Seumalo opened the 2024 season with a pec injury suffered right at the end of training camp. He now has an undisclosed soft-tissue injury that was suffered outside of team activities.

The fact that it’s not serious is a good sign, but there is at least some reason for concern with a soft-tissue injury at almost 32 years old. Need I remind everybody that Russell Wilson’s seemingly benign calf injury turned into a multi-month issue throughout training camp and the first several games of the regular season? That was initially described as a minor issue as well.

According to P-G’s Ray Fittipaldo, Spencer Anderson is getting first-team reps in his absence. He initially did the same last season, as Seumalo missed the first four games. Once he returned, James Daniels suffered a season-ending injury, and Mason McCormick took control of the vacant guard spot.

The Steelers’ young offensive line suffered as a result of all the shuffling at the beginning of last season. This year is supposed to be the first time in a while that all five starting spots are known well in advance of the start of the season. Hopefully, Seumalo’s injury doesn’t put that in jeopardy, but it sounds like he should be back sooner rather than later. The Steelers don’t typically have him do much at camp anyway, with plenty of veteran rest days throughout the process.

Players on the NFI list can be activated anytime and still count towards the team’s 90-man offseason roster limit. His absence will give backups more reps to state their case for the 53-man roster or the practice squad. Players like Nick Broeker, Max Scharping, or Doug Nester should get more opportunities early on in camp.