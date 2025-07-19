Is Beanie Bishop Jr.’s Roster Spot As Safe As Once Assumed?

Beanie Bishop Jr. was one of the great stories of the 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He not only made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, but he opened the season as the starting slot corner and finished with four interceptions. Until just a couple weeks ago, he was the assumed starter in the slot for the 2025 season, but Pittsburgh’s recent trade has muddied the waters for his role on the team.

I recently left Bishop off my initial 53-man roster prediction and wanted to give a more complete explanation of my thought process. Because it’s not an opinion I held until piecing the roster together for my prediction yesterday afternoon.

First, it’s important to look at how many defensive backs typically make the roster in Pittsburgh. Between safeties and corners, that number usually ends up at 10 with six corners. They’ve had 10 defensive backs in four of the past six seasons, with 2020 having 11 and 2021 having nine. And if you are one of the last two or three players on the depth chart as a defensive back, you better make yourself valuable on special teams.

With Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Cory Trice Jr. likely to be roster locks, that leaves two spots for Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., Donte Kent, James Pierre and a few others who will be brought into training camp. Echols was given a two-year, $6 million contract and should have the inside track with all the NFL experience. I would then look at that last spot as a battle between Kent, Pierre, and Bishop.

Pierre is an outside corner who can play gunner on the punt coverage unit. Kent is a slot corner with extensive gunner experience in college. Bishop is obviously a slot corner, but can he make himself even more valuable on special teams by pushing to be a gunner? He only had eight snaps in that role in 2024 and limited experience doing it in college. Bishop played 183 special teams snaps last season, so it’s not like he contributes nothing on special teams. But if Pierre doesn’t make the roster, they have a gunner job to fill, and Kent makes the most sense.

In a behind-the-scenes look on the Steelers’ YouTube channel, GM Omar Khan had this to say of Kent.

“Spent significant time studying his film. Looking at his production, both not only on the defensive side but on special teams. The more we watched, the more excited we got about him. Solid character…Another guy that’s got a really good opportunity, and we expect him to contribute sooner than later.”

Pair that with the fact that special teams coordinator Danny Smith had Kent on his wishlist in the draft, and it sure seems like he could make the roster as a core special teamer. He wouldn’t need to start right away in the slot with the trio of Slay, Ramsey and Porter on the roster, but he could get his feet wet on defense while being a special teamer.

Bishop was a great story in 2024, but let’s not forget that Mike Tomlin consistently put things in perspective when asked about Bishop throughout his rookie season. They replaced him with Cameron Sutton down the stretch last season, and Sutton wasn’t exactly playing very well. Tomlin sent a clear message that Bishop would have to earn his starting role once again in 2025.

I’m not saying Bishop is definitely on the outside looking in. He could show vast improvement during training camp and prove himself too valuable in the slot to cut. But it’s hard to find his spot when putting together the 53-man roster with special teams in mind.