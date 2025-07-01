Insider Says Steelers’ Next Move Isn’t Imminent: ‘Nothing Firm And Fast On Their Radar’

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the NFL world yesterday with a rare late June blockbuster to acquire CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, but don’t expect an encore performance. Appearing on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said that a move could eventually happen, but there’s nothing imminent for the Steelers.

“I think free agency is a real option for them at some point, but I checked in today, there’s nothing firm and fast on the radar,” he said. “They’re not hot on anything right now.”

Fowler reiterated that WR Gabe Davis, who visited Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, remains an option to sign. He also said the team could look at free agent safeties Julian Blackmon and Justin Simmons, but he isn’t sure either are “ideal fits” for the Steelers.

With the Steelers trading away FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to acquire Ramsey and Smith, adding another safety could very well be in the cards with viable options in free agency. But the Steelers also have Juan Thornhill alongside DeShon Elliott, so it may not be a pressing need right now.

If training camp begins and the Steelers aren’t happy with their room and there’s still someone they like in free agency, it might make sense, but right now, there doesn’t seem to be urgency from the team.

As far as Davis goes, the Steelers did acquire Smith as another pass-catching weapon, but Davis would come cheap as he’s still being paid by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He could represent a low-cost flier coming off a knee injury that cut his 2024 season short. Like safety, if the Steelers get into camp and decide they want to add receiver help, then Davis may be more of an option.

But it doesn’t sound as if Pittsburgh will foray into the free agency market or back in the trade market any time soon. Training camp begins at the end of the month, and with Fowler believing that free agency could eventually be an option, it would make sense if the Steelers looked to add someone after the coaching staff and front office again get eyes on the team in person.

Safety feels like the most likely position they’ll add to at this point, but it doesn’t seem as if a move will happen at least until the Steelers get to Latrobe, if at all. Davis is an intriguing option to bolster their pass-catching core, but injury concerns and the addition of Smith could make that less likely, and the Steelers may just be content overall with where the team is at.