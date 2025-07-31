‘Impossible’ For Cam Heyward To Repeat 2024 Dominance, Analyst Says

Cam Heyward had a difficult 2023 season. An injury in Week 1 hampered him all year, and at 34 years old, it felt like Heyward could be starting to decline. Before that, he’d been one of the best defensive linemen in the league. However, in 2024, Heyward proved his doubters wrong. He bounced back in a big way, posting eight sacks and earning first-team All-Pro honors. Analyst Nate Tice doesn’t believe that Heyward will repeat that performance in 2025.
“Is Cameron Heyward going to have the same season he had last year?” Tice asked recently on the Football 301 podcast. “No, I think it’s impossible. You can clip that. You can aggregate that. Do not care because I don’t think it’s possible. He had an unbelievable year last year. He’s older. He’s my grade. We came out of high school the same year. That’s how I know he’s older.”
Heyward is going into his age-36 season. Not many players continue to play at a high level at that age, let alone defensive linemen. Heyward will enter elite company if he posts another All-Pro season, joining the likes of Reggie White. Therefore, Tice’s declaration isn’t too outlandish.
However, at this point, it feels unwise to doubt Heyward. While he’s going into his 15th NFL season, he has less miles on his body than other players his age. That’s because he was a late bloomer. Heyward was drafted in 2011, but he didn’t become a starter until 2013.
That might help explain Heyward’s longevity. People have been expecting him to fall off for years, but outside of the 2023 season, Heyward has been one of the best interior defenders in the league since 2017.
Maybe this will be the year that Heyward finally starts to regress. That’s not guaranteed, though. The Steelers emphasized bolstering their defensive line this offseason, drafting Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black. Along with Keeanu Benton, that gives them a decent crop of young players in that room. That should help take some of the pressure off Heyward.
This season, the Steelers’ defense looks like it’s full of talent. They made several notable additions in order to make a Super Bowl push. Heyward has been chasing his first championship for years. If he can prove Tice wrong and post another elite season, that should help the Steelers get closer to being Super Bowl contenders. It could be a longshot, but don’t bet against Heyward.