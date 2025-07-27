‘I’m A Troll’: DeShon Elliott Reveals He Apologized To Aaron Rodgers Over ‘Retirement Home’ Comment, Calls Out Media ‘B.S.’

When DeShon Elliott heard the Steelers could have interest in Aaron Rodgers, his inner child broke free and found his keyboard. Commenting on a social media post on the topic, he wrote, “Leave his ass at the retirement home”. Coming off his 20th NFL season, Rodgers had just gone 5-12 and the Jets were endeavoring to release him.

That was back in February, though, and much has happened in the past five months. Rodgers and Elliott have bonded, for example, and buried the hatchet. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he addressed his offseason remark now that Rodgers is on the field.

“I’m a troll”, Elliott admitted, via the Steelers’ website, explaining his off-color remark about Rodgers. “He’s an All-Pro, and he’s a G.O.A.T. He’s gonna be a gold-jacket guy one day. Honestly, when he got here, we communicated, we talked. He’s a great person and a great football player, so whatever the media’s put out there is B.S. I respect him a lot, and I told him that I respect him and I apologized to him for the things I was saying about him. Because, honestly, he’s a great man, and he has a great heart, so I appreciate him. And he’s funny as hell”.

It is, perhaps, a reminder to us all that it’s very easy to send off a pithy, flippant comment out into the ether for all to see, and perhaps a little bit too easy. If we all gave more thought into what we say before we say it, the world might be better off. Granted, DeShon Elliott suggesting that Aaron Rodgers should retire doesn’t exactly rise to a national security threat, but nevertheless.

Aaron Rodgers is, let’s face it, a public personality that can generate polarizing opinions. What he puts out for the general population to see is what we have to base our opinions on. No doubt that’s largely how DeShon Elliott viewed Rodgers as well, through the same prism we see him. As outsiders, and even, until recently, fans of a rival team.

All of Rodgers’ Steelers teammates continue to speak glowingly of him, though, and to his credit, that is also true of the majority of his teammates throughout his career. Even his former Jets teammates by and large still have praise for him, though maybe not Mike Williams.

Not long after DeShon Elliott first made his comments, he did actually meet Aaron Rodgers. This was long before Rodgers signed with the Steelers—indeed, before the Jets officially released him. Former Steelers T Zach Banner said back at that time that the two made up. All shared the same gym, and he admits that tensions were high at first, but they worked things out.

Still, it was a funny line, at least for those on the outside and with no stake in the matter. I’m sure Rodgers didn’t care too much for it, though. He even referenced it on an appearance on the NFL Network yesterday, just in passing. It will be interesting what kind of trash talk DeShon Elliott might have if he picks off Rodgers. Or vice versa, if Rodgers burns Elliott for a touchdown.