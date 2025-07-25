If Aaron Rodgers Stays Healthy, Mark Schlereth Believes Steelers Have ‘Real, Legitimate Chance’

In Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers hope they’ve found a veteran quarterback who can finally take them to the next level. They thought they found one in Russell Wilson last year, but he really struggled towards the end of the season. This time around, Former NFL lineman Mark Schlereth thinks it can be different with Rodgers.

“If he can stay healthy, it’s a huge key… You’re gonna see a lot of two-tight formations. I love Freiermuth, I love what they did with Jonnu Smith. Like, I think this is a team that can truly compete if Aaron Rodgers is healthy within that division. Got T.J. Watt signed, made some additions on the defensive side of the ball. I think they’ve got a real, legitimate chance,” Schlereth said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

💻 @markschlereth Is #HereWeGo among the 10-12 teams who can win the Super Bowl this season?#NFL pic.twitter.com/5p1aWiUkLy — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 25, 2025

Schlereth is one of the few analysts who seem to actually be high on Rodgers going into 2025. Many analysts think he’s washed up, and even the more positive takes on him are simply that he can make a few throws when needed, but not carry a team anymore. He turns 42 this year, so maybe that shouldn’t be a surprise. And even for Schlereth, he acknowledges that Rodgers must stay healthy for that to happen.

It’s paramount, and it’s far from secure behind an offensive line with more questions than answers. Zach Frazier is a stud at center, and Isaac Seumalo provides veteran stability at guard, although he is starting training camp a little slow with an injury.

Aside from those two, who knows what to expect? The Steelers hope Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu develop into their two tackles of the future, but that’s far from a sure thing. Mason McCormick had some bright moments in his rookie year, but Pittsburgh will also be looking for him to take a step forward.

Ultimately, if Rodgers can stay upright, the Steelers should be fine. His arm is still plenty talented, he doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way, and he has solid weapons around him and a potentially elite defense. As Schlereth points out, the key is for him to stay healthy for 17 games, which is easier said than done for a player his age.