‘I Was Impressed:’ Steelers RB Evan Hull Shares That Aaron Rodgers Takes Time To ‘Know His Teammates’

Aaron Rodgers took his time signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. For months, the two sides were heavily connected, but no deal was done, leading to endless speculation about Rodgers and the Steelers. When he finally signed with them, Rodgers received criticism for waiting so long, with many people wondering how he could get settled in Pittsburgh with much of the offseason gone. However, Steelers running back Evan Hull recently shared how quickly Rodgers got to know all of his new teammates.

“He’s a cool dude,” Hull said recently via KSTP Channel 5’s website. “One thing I noticed about him is he does his research on his teammates, which is really cool to see. He knew stuff about me before we even had a real conversation. Before I told him about myself, he already knew things about me.

“I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ I noticed, the first time meeting another teammate, he knew stuff about him, too. He really took the time to get to know his teammates. In this year in the game for him, I was impressed by that. He’s just an impressive person in general.”

Hull has only been in the league since 2023, being a fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts. He hasn’t done much on the field in that time, only recording one catch and one carry. He joined the Steelers this past January, signing a reserve/future contract.

Therefore, it’s even more impressive that Rodgers took the time to learn so much about Hull. He isn’t the most well-known player on Pittsburgh’s roster. He might not even make the Steelers’ official 53-man roster. However, that didn’t stop Rodgers from getting to know him.

That speaks to how hard Rodgers worked to ensure he could hit the ground running once he joined the Steelers. Other Steelers have shared that when Rodgers joined them, he expressed how he was all-in with the team. Hull’s experience with him shows that he’s walking the walk and not just talking the talk.

Rodgers gets a lot of flak in the media, but most of his past and present teammates have nothing but good things to say about him. At 41 years old, Rodgers has made it clear that this will likely be his final NFL season. Despite that, he took time to get to know everyone on the Steelers’ roster. So far, he’s making good on his promise of being all-in. Now, that just needs to translate to wins during the season.