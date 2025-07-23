‘I Think We’ll Do Well Together’: Juan Thornhill Excited To Pair With ‘Great Player’ DeShon Elliott

Minkah Fitzpatrick is no longer a Pittsburgh Steeler, which means the team will have to find a way to replace him at safety. Currently, their starting duo would consist of Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott. According to Thornhill, that’s a pairing that can do quite well in 2025.

“I’ve been around him [Elliott] a lot, talking to him,” Thornhill said, speaking to the media at training camp on Wednesday, via WTAE-TV. “He’s a physical guy. I feel like I’m a physical guy. We both can cover well, so I think we’ll do well together… DeShon, he’s a great player.”

Although Fitzpatrick’s production in terms of taking the ball away went down in recent years, he was still playing well against the run and remains one of the better safeties in the league. Adding Jalen Ramsey is fun, and it does make the cornerback position much more talented, but the loss at safety remains.

Fortunately, there’s room for optimism with these two — especially in DeShon Elliott. Some would make the argument that Elliott played better than Fitzpatrick anyways in 2024, and they’d have a leg to stand on in saying so. In his first year as a Steeler, Elliott was solid against the pass, allowing an 88.8 passer rating when targeted. But he really shined against the run as a box safety. He made 108 total tackles and only missed three tackles on the entire season.

To have a good safety tandem, though, both need to be playing at a high level. DeShon Elliott can, but that’s something Thornhill will have to work back to after a disappointing two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. There, Thornhill really struggled despite a solid start to his career in Kansas City. He couldn’t defend much of anything against the pass, and while he put himself in position to make tackles, his 9.3-percent missed tackle rate doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence.

That said, confidence isn’t something Thornhill is short on. He thinks the entire secondary might be playing with a chip on their shoulder, and he might have the biggest one. He’s on a one-year, prove-it deal and badly needs things to go well here in Pittsburgh.

Thornhill’s spot might not be locked down, either. Steelers’ GM Omar Khan mentioned Wednesday that he wouldn’t rule out adding another safety this summer. However, Thornhill will get his chance to prove himself either way. The coaching staff will get their eyes on him in camp. If he plays well, he can dispel any notions they have of adding to his position.

The Steelers’ defense is relatively complete, and it could be one of the best in the NFL. For that to happen, both Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott need to play well. That’s something they’re capable of, and it’s also something Thornhill is confident will happen.