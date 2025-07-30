‘I Probably Avoid Being Stale’: Mike Tomlin Explains How He Connects With Players

Like his two predecessors, Mike Tomlin’s been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach for quite a while. Despite some frustrations in recent years, it’s been a successful tenure Tomlin without any losing seasons and a Super Bowl win. However, when on the job for so long, it can be hard to continue to connect with players without becoming stale. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Tomlin explained his efforts avoid doing so.

“I try not to focus on me, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “My job is to be what they need me to be. And their needs are ever changing, because the makeup of the group changes, the places they are in their career as individuals. So for me, I probably avoid being stale, at least from my perception, just by simply focusing on what they need me to be and working to meet their needs.”

Every offseason, Tomlin is a hot topic for this very reason. The questions are deserved, with the Steelers on a six-game losing streak in the playoffs. It’s been a long time since Steelers fans could roll into a season realistically hoping for a Super Bowl win.

Mike Tomlin’s message specifically has received some criticism this offseason. Many analysts, including former Steelers players like Ryan Clark, have wondered if his message is getting stale. Winning fixes everything, and while Tomlin has won in the regular season plenty, he hasn’t done it enough in the postseason to quiet those doubters.

Whether Tomlin’s message is truly stale or not, one way to shake things up is to change the roster. The 2025 version of the Steelers looks a whole lot different than the 2024 version, and the locker room has changed in a massive way. Some of the Steelers’ top players from years past, including George Pickens and Minkah Fitzpatrick, aren’t in that room anymore. New in the room, with some big personalities, are the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf.

There’s a lot of personalities mixed in there. But it’s far from the first time Tomlin has coached such a team. While there’s been some bad playoff losses, when Tomlin’s had proven talent he’s won playoff games. The Steelers hope they’ve amassed enough talent this year to finally break through in the postseason again.