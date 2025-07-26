‘I Love This Game’: Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Didn’t Retire This Offseason

The last few seasons have not been kind to Aaron Rodgers. In 2023, during his first year with the New York Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles almost as soon as the season started. Then, in 2024, he didn’t look like himself, struggling for much of the year. However, despite putting together a Hall of Fame worthy career, Rodgers opted not to retire this offseason. Instead, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers explained why he decided to return Saturday after the Steelers’ third training camp practice.

“I fell in love with this game when I was six years old, and I wanted to have that closure and give back to the game one more time, the way that it’s given to me,” Rodgers said on NFL Network. “As I thought about my life, really everything special in my life is because of this game. And that’s not hyperbole.

“The relationships that I have, the friendships that I have, the people that are really important in my life, the money and the fame and the good parts of those and the good feeling is because of this game. I love this game, and I want to give back to it one more time and have fun with it. And I just felt like this is what I was supposed to do.”

Rodgers has been in the NFL for 20 years. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he’s done almost everything there is for a player to do. Therefore, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see him retire this offseason. Before signing with the Steelers, he stated that retirement was still on the table.

However, he wasn’t ready to hang his cleats up. And it can be tough for players to walk away from the game. It’s grueling and demanding, but there are things to love about it. For example, many retired players have expressed how much they miss the locker room environment.

Rodgers clearly didn’t want to end his career on such a down note. His 2024 season wasn’t awful, but as a whole, it was disappointing. Now, another year removed from his Achilles injury, he has an opportunity to bounce back.

Joining the Steelers gives Rodgers a chance to write a better ending to his career. The Steelers want to compete for a Super Bowl, and Rodgers believes they can do that. While that might be a longshot, if they manage to make some noise and win a game or two in the postseason, the season might be seen in a more positive light.

Rodgers has made it seem like this could be his last season in the NFL, and he’s prepared to give it all he’s got. Whether that’s enough to elevate the Steelers remains to be seen. Perhaps he won’t get closure this year, making him undecided on whether to suit up for the 2026 season. However, hopefully that isn’t the case, and he can put a nice bow on his career with the Steelers this year.