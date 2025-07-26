‘I Love That Guy’: Kaleb Johnson Credits Jaylen Warren For Setting ‘Awesome Example’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back room is an interesting one. To start the season, it will be led by Jaylen Warren, a player Steelers fans are familiar with but have never really seen in an expanded role. Then, there’s another veteran in Kenneth Gainwell, while third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson also seems ready for a significant role.

It’s a unique backfield, but one that can be dangerous if all the players are used in the right way. The camaraderie amongst that group only seems to be growing so far. Speaking before practice Saturday, Johnson talked about how Warren is helping him adjust to the NFL level.

“Awesome example, I love that guy,” Johnson said of Warren, via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “All around, me and him creating relationships on and off the field. You know, me and him chilling outside, just talking. Really, when on the field, it’s working. He’s always telling me what he sees and what needs to be done the right way.”

It’s important that Johnson and Warren get on the same page since both will see a big workload as the year begins. With Warren’s familiarity with the offense and the fact that the Steelers have never given him a lead-back role, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see him as the starter to begin the year.

One thing Jaylen Warren has over Johnson is his ability in the pass game, both as a pass catcher and a blocker. In a time in Aaron Rodgers’ career when he doesn’t want to hold onto the ball, he will probably be targeting his running backs heavily. There, Warren and Kenneth Gainwell provide much more help than Johnson, although that is an area of his game he’s focusing on.

Regardless, the trio must work seamlessly for the offense to operate at a high level. Johnson is confident they can do so.

“I feel like we all complement each other in a good way,” Johnson said. “Speed, explosiveness, first down, second down, third down back… All of us can really just complement each other, off just fatigue. We won’t have no problem with taking each other out.”

Each running back has their own style, and Johnson is right that they should complement each other well. Gainwell will see most of his time in pass-catching scenarios. Then, Johnson is a workhorse who often saw a large workload against stacked boxes in college. Warren can do a bit of both and should be the starter.

Going forward, it does seem like Johnson is the true running back of the future in Pittsburgh. However, both Gainwell and Jaylen Warren could also have their respective places. For now, it seems like everyone is bought in.