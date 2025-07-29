‘I Got That Game Circled’: Former Ravens LB Malik Harrison Excited To Return To Baltimore With Steelers

Malik Harrison is just one of numerous former Ravens likely taking special interest in the Steelers’ game in Baltimore this season. Harrison signed with the Steelers this offseason after four years in Baltimore, as Patrick Queen did the previous year. Also joining him are DeShon Elliott, Chuck Clark and Jeremiah Moon, now all manning Pittsburgh’s defense.

The Steelers play the Ravens in Baltimore on Dec. 7 in Week 14, which will be Harrison’s first trip to the visitors’ locker room. He said, “I can’t wait for that game,” via Bo Marchionte of Colleg2Pro. “I got that game circled. I love them. I love them but I’m on the other side now.”

The Steelers signed Harrison, a Ravens 2020 third-round pick, to a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason. He effectively replaces Elandon Roberts in the rotation, though how much rotating the Steelers do is unclear. At least for now, it appears Pittsburgh would like to keep Queen and Payton Wilson on the field.

But Harrison is the Steelers’ new thumper, and that is the role he served best while with the Ravens. While Pittsburgh signed him largely because of his special teams value, he is also a physical presence on defense. Given the Steelers’ defensive collapse in the second half of last season, that is an area they wanted to strengthen.

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry is iconic for a reason, but Harrison is just the latest in a growing list of players switching allegiances — whether by their choice or not. Not long ago, former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet talked about circling his first game against them with the Ravens.

That simply means playing within the rivalry has a meaningful resonance with its participants. Perhaps increasingly, it’s mattering less and less on which side you play. In some respects, they are two sides of the same coin. And now the Steelers host a growing list of players, like Malik Harrison and Chuck Clark, who can confirm.

When Patrick Queen signed with Pittsburgh last year, some of his close friends with Baltimore gave him a hard time. And Steelers react similarly when one of their own flip sides. When the Panthers traded Diontae Johnson to the Ravens, Cameron Heyward reacted, “He had to go to the dark side.”

Now, in the case of players like Malik Harrison and DeShon Elliott, they have no ill will toward the Ravens, even now as Steelers. Perhaps Queen does a bit, as it appears they never planned to re-sign the former first-round pick. But in this era, the rivalry is more about professional respect than sincere animosity. Some might say for the worse, but it is what it is.

For players like Heyward, though, changing allegiances is a big no-no. Not everybody is destined to be a one-helmet guy, however, and the reality is these Ravens who are now Steelers like Malik Harrison didn’t get a say in the matter. They signed with Pittsburgh not to stick it to Baltimore, but for a paycheck.