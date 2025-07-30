‘Human JUGS Machine’: Jonnu Smith Impressed With Aaron Rodgers’ Arm Talent

Over the past few years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to find quality quarterback play. Even Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t the same player during the final years of his career. Pittsburgh has tried to replace him with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields, but none of them worked out. Now, they’ve turned to Aaron Rodgers. However, considering that he’s 41 years old, many are skeptical of Rodgers’ remaining talents. Not that new Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith has any concerns about Rodgers or his right arm.

“It still works,” Smith said Wednesday on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live. “That man’s a human JUGS machine. More than that, he’s a coach on the field. It’s good to have good talent, but at that quarterback position, the guy that’s at the helm, you want him leading the charge and having that coach-like mindset, and that’s who he is.”

A JUGS machine is often used by players to simulate a quarterback throwing the ball. It can deliver the ball quickly with a lot of power. In his prime, Rodgers had arguably the best arm in NFL history. There wasn’t a throw on the field that he couldn’t make. Some of his throws even seemed impossible. That was part of what made Rodgers so special, and according to Smith, that’s still the case.

Despite his age, Rodgers’ arm hasn’t declined too severely. His throws still had a lot of zip on them last year. Steelers pass catchers are quickly learning that.

ANOTHER AARON RODGERS HAIL MARY TD 😱 UNREAL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TmMpRyY9ZC — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2024

However, there are concerns about Rodgers that have nothing to do with his arm talent. His health is the biggest question mark. Two years ago, Rodgers tore his Achilles. While he’s past that now, it’s still notable. Also, he played beat-up last year, dealing with several different injuries. The Steelers have a young offensive line, and in the AFC North, bumps and bruises are almost promised.

Can Rodgers’ body hold up over the course of an entire season? He didn’t miss any games last year, but there’s no guarantee that will happen again this year. Rodgers isn’t getting any younger.

While there are still question marks around Rodgers, if he stays healthy, he should be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Roethlisberger. He’s got a chance to help the Steelers get out of the rut that they’ve been stuck in. Their season could end up depending on Rodgers’ arm, so it’s good to hear that it’s impressing early on in training camp. With any luck, it will wow fans just as much during the season.