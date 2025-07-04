How Will Steelers Deploy Jalen Ramsey In Their Defense?

How will the Steelers deploy Jalen Ramsey in their defense?

The Steelers made a big move to acquire Jalen Ramsey, but what exactly is their strategy for actually deploying him? On the most surface-level evaluation, it’s not entirely clear how it all makes sense. After all, Ramsey, historically, has primarily been an outside cornerback. They have two starting outside cornerbacks, but now, no free safety.

But Jalen Ramsey is capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, so how will the Steelers use him? He has logged some 1,000 or so snaps in the slot over the course of his career, and he has previously expressed an interest in finishing his career with a move to safety.

One imagines the Steelers had an idea of how they want to use Ramsey—or one would hope. Reportedly, they had on-and-off talks with the Dolphins about him for a while, which should imply some vision for usage. You don’t trade a starting safety just to add a guy you have to figure out what to do with because “talent”.

Of course, the Steelers are not getting the All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, either, but he can still play. Due to his football intelligence and general athletic ability, he should be suitable for a more versatile role. They took that sort of approach with Patrick Peterson, after all, and he came in even less versed in other roles. By the end of the year, he played outside, inside, and safety.

Between Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers should have a solid group of coverage players. How they put that all together, and whether they can work in sync, remains to be seen. Even though Slay and Ramsey are seasoned veterans, they’re also new here.

Plus, Pittsburgh also parted with Minkah Fitzpatrick, their longest-tenured defensive back. And DeShon Elliot hasn’t been with the Steelers much longer than Ramsey and company, either. In terms of those who will actually have a role, Porter is now the most experienced in the Steelers’ system.

I’m willing to bet that when the Steelers talk about Jalen Ramsey for the first time, they’ll say something like they’re not going to put him in a box. But they have to have some type of vision for what he might do. You can’t agree to take on something like $20 million and trade a major player without an idea, an inkling.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.