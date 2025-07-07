How Close Is DL Yahya Black To A Steelers Roster Lock?

How close is Steelers rookie DL Yahya Black to being a roster lock?

Strictly speaking, Yahya Black has nothing guaranteed in terms of employment with the Steelers for the 2025 season. The Steelers have cut fourth-round picks before, and they took Black in the fifth round at a position of depth. One thing they didn’t lack was defensive linemen, and he is now another one.

Yet it seems few want to hear the notion that Yahya Black isn’t a shoo-in to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Sure, he likely will make the team — and it helps that he is practically the only nose tackle-sized body. But what does he need to do to clinch it, or to avoid so that he doesn’t screw up his opportunity?

Every time the Steelers add a big plugger in the middle of the defensive line, fans rally around him. They don’t always work out, though. In fact, they often don’t. Remember Daniel McCullers or Alameda Ta’amu? Breiden Fehoko still hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2022, and never for the Steelers. So why are we confident that Yayha Black is the real deal, or at least guaranteed a shot?

Well, one factor in his favor is that the Steelers have kept every draft pick under Omar Khan. He only has two drafts that have gone down to roster cuts so far, but all have made it. The only player no longer with the team is 2024 sixth-round S Ryan Watts, and that was due to injury. It’s reasonable to assume Black stands a fair chance of making the roster.

But the Steelers just have so many potentially rosterable defensive linemen this year. To illustrate that point, I’m just going to list the names: Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Yahya Black, Logan Lee, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry, Esezi Otomewo. That’s 10 guys for six, maybe, maybe seven roster spots.

Who among them could hold up as a one-tech in a goal-to-go situation? The Steelers drafted Yahya Black because he fit what they wanted to do. They drafted him because his size and skill set addressed a deficiency they identified in their defense. As I’ve said all along, he will probably make the team. But how close is he to actually being a lock at this point? And what must he do, or not do, to ensure he keeps trending in that direction?

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.