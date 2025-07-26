‘Hidden Part Of My Game:’ Kaleb Johnson Thinks He Can Make Impact With Catching Ability

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson had just 29 receptions over three seasons at Iowa, but he doesn’t think he should be written off as a receiver. Speaking to the media before training camp practice on Saturday, Johnson said he believes he can make an impact as a receiver out of the backfield.

“I feel like my hidden part of my game was my speed and catching ability. And I feel like I can really contribute to catching ability…I feel like [Aaron Rodgers] and just all the quarterbacks, I feel like they trust me now and trust that I can make good plays from a pass perspective,” Johnson said via video by Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

22 of Johnson’s 29 receptions came last season, and Tim Lester, his offensive coordinator last season, said he feels Johnson is “very capable” of being a receiving threat in the NFL. He averaged 8.5 yards per reception last season, finishing with 188 yards, and if he proves he can contribute as a receiver at the NFL level, he could take over as a feature back for Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers, Johnson may not get a lot of third-down looks, though, as the team has two skilled pass-catching backs who are also better pass blockers in Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. Working with those two can help Johnson improve on both of those aspects. He can still show off his pass-catching chops on early downs.

Johnson’s best highlight last season came off a bubble screen out of the backfield against Nebraska, going 72 yards for a score. His ability to operate in space and run through defenders could benefit him as a receiver.

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson: 6-foot, 225 pounds Will make his money as an elite fit in a zone running scheme: patient, decisive, plays with great vision But also a real factor in the passing game This 2025 RB class is loaded beyond words pic.twitter.com/VG7X8dcAne — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 23, 2025

Along with his pass-catching ability, Johnson also said he believes his speed is a hidden part of his game. While he only ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, his explosiveness is one of his best traits, and it’s one of the reasons why the Steelers drafted him.

His burst has been on full display early on in training camp, and he has the potential to make an impact for Pittsburgh’s offense. If he can show that he can help out in the passing game as well, he has a chance to be a real steal in the third round and someone who can be a dynamic weapon for the Steelers for years to come.