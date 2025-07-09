‘He’s The Gold Standard:’ T.J. Watt Once Again Named One Of NFL’s Best EDGE Rushers

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has routinely been one of the best defensive players in the league. But for the second year in a row, Watt came in behind Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett as the second-best EDGE rusher in the league in ESPN’s rankings from league executives, coaches and scouts.

Despite falling behind Garrett, Watt still earned plenty of praise.

“He’s still the gold standard for me,” a veteran AFC defensive coach said. “He completely wrecks a game, and he can do everything.”

Watt struggled more than usual during the second half of last season, with no sacks over the Steelers’ last four games. He finished the year with just 11.5 sacks, his lowest total in a full season since his rookie year.

“I thought he wore down a little bit,” an NFL coordinator told Jeremy Fowler about Watt’s second-half struggles. “But their whole defense did. I think they just got tired, and the struggles on offense could have played a role.”

Given the way 2024 ended for Watt, I was surprised to see him back at No. 2 on the list. While he’s still behind Garrett, he finished one spot ahead of Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons and also ahead of Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson and every other non-Garrett EDGE in the league.

It goes to show that the league still thinks very highly of Watt. While some in the national media have been pushing the idea that he’s a lost a step, the people within the league don’t seem to think that’s the case. Watt is still a game-wrecker, and the Steelers need to prioritize getting an extension done with him if they truly want to compete in 2025.

A bad stretch, like Watt had last year, can happen. He was playing hurt by the end of the year as well, but Watt once again looked like one of the best players in football for a stretch to begin last season. He’s a dominant football player, and he’s better than he’s gotten credit for by some this offseason.

It’s fair for the Steelers to be a little concerned giving Watt a new contract. He’ll turn 31 this season, and his drop in production and injuries understandably seem to be giving the team some pause. But at the end of the day, he’s still a menace on the field, and the Steelers should look to keep Watt in the Black and Gold for life. He’s very clearly still respected as one of the truly elite players in this league from those within the game, and he’s been the engine that makes the Steelers go over the past few years.

He deserves to be rewarded with a new deal, and maybe if he can beat Garrett in salary, he’ll find a way to surpass him in the rankings next season.