‘He’s Got Our Support:’ Brett Keisel Excited To See Aaron Rodgers Lead New-Look Steelers

Brett Keisel spied Aaron Rodgers at Cam Heyward’s charity golf outing in June and, well, old habits can be hard to break. Even for a guy who is now a proud hockey dad, among other things.

Keisel stealthily approached the four-time NFL MVP with the intent of…not actually tackling the quarterback who had just signed with the Steelers but at least getting the drop on him. Unfortunately for Keisel, Rodgers’ football survival instincts are well-honed two decades into his decorated NFL career.

“He just kind of saw me out of the corner of his eyes,” Keisel told Steelers Depot with a laugh. “I told hm I owed him a couple of sacks, and he said, ‘Easy.’”

Easy might be one way to describe Rodgers’ assimilation with the Steelers. Granted, we are just one week into training camp, which means miles — or at least a few more heat waves — from real adversity. But so far, Rodgers has adroitly walked a fine line between blending in with his new teammates while also assuming the leadership role his resume demands.

Keisel, who played defensive end for the Steelers from 2002-14 and helped them win two Super Bowls, saw as much when he visited training camp last week — and again chatted up Rodgers.

“I just welcomed him there and wanted him to know that he’s got our support,” Keisel said. “I think he’s done a great job, getting in with the team, jumping right in with 10 toes. I think he’s handled everything professionally.”

Aaron Rodgers walking down to first camp practice at SVC #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/prYrWp8HCf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 24, 2025

Like most, Keisel did not see the Steelers having such an unusually busy offseason. They traded for DK Metcalf. They traded George Pickens. They ended June, one of the few slow times of the year in the NFL, by trading Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. That’s not even touching on Rodgers, and all the headlines he generated before finally signing with the Steelers.

“When you hear about these things, it always starts out as hearsay or people talking about it or the media talking about it,” Keisel said of the Steelers’ offseason. “You’re like, ‘Aw, that’ll never happen. We’re not going to do that.’”

They did, and now HC Mike Tomlin has to make it all work as the Steelers try to win their first postseason game since 2016. Who the heck knows how this plays out even if vibes right now are as high as the temperature.

Aaron Rodgers hitting DK Metcalf in practice. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/aSEDr8bu5g — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

One thing Keisel isn’t worried about is the new players embracing playing for the Steelers.

“Everyone from the outside looking in on Pittsburgh wants to know what that’s like. They want to know what it’s like playing down on the three rivers. They want to know what it’s like to go see the yellow bridge and people packed five deep going across that thing heading to a game, tailgating,” he said. “There’s such a rich history and culture here. If you’re not a part of it, outside looking in, you want to be a part of it, especially players.

“They want to be coached by Coach Tomlin. They want to be in that environment. They hear what players say about him. I think that goes a long way.”