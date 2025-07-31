‘He’s A Hell Of A Player’: Will Howard Impressed By Undrafted Rookie WR Roc Taylor

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several moves to shore up their roster this offseason, but that doesn’t mean their team is perfect. They still have weaknesses, like wide receiver. The depth behind DK Metcalf isn’t great. It’s an issue that plagued the Steelers last year, too. However, that allows players to separate themselves in that group during training camp. Undrafted rookie receiver Roc Taylor is one of those players trying to prove he belongs in the NFL. Will Howard had some glowing remarks about Taylor recently.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Howard said Thursday via the team’s website. “He’s been making some plays. When the ball goes his way, it seems like good things are happening.”

As an undrafted free agent, Taylor is facing an uphill battle to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Even with their questions at receiver, it’s unlikely that he’ll make their final roster.

However, it isn’t impossible. He could still have a future in the NFL. Last year, Beanie Bishop Jr. surprised many by taking the starting slot corner job as an undrafted rookie. Leading up to the regular season, he worked hard and made plays that didn’t go unnoticed.

While Taylor almost certainly won’t take a starting role this year, he could follow a similar path to Bishop. Taylor’s already made some plays in training camp. In a recent practice, he and Howard connected on a 50-yard pass, as noted by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. If Taylor can continue flashing positive plays, he could at least find himself on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Will Howard hits Roc Taylor for a 50 yard catch and run down the left sideline last team period. And rookie LB Carson Bruener makes a play, breaking up underneath throw to TE Kevin Foelsch. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2025

However, Taylor’s best bet at making Pittsburgh’s roster is likely through special teams. That’s where several other Steelers wide receivers have a leg up on him. Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller were both quality special teamers last year.

Taylor could vastly improve his chances of sticking with the Steelers if he shows value on special teams. Unfortunately, unless he really shines, it feels like the practice squad is the most likely destination for him.

There’s nothing wrong with that, though. If he continues to sharpen his skills, he could eventually establish himself in the NFL. Being an undrafted free agent in the NFL can be a difficult road to walk. However, plenty of players with that background have built NFL careers. Taylor’s already got an endorsement from Howard. Hopefully, the two of them can make some big plays in the preseason.