‘Hell Of A Combination’: Pat Freiermuth Thinks He And Jonnu Smith Are Both In For ‘Big Year’

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers lacked weapons on offense. George Pickens and Najee Harris were both solid contributors, but they’re no longer with the Steelers. While they added DK Metcalf, the Steelers still don’t have great depth at wide receiver. Therefore, they could lean on their tight ends once again. Pat Freiermuth stepped up last year. Pittsburgh also traded for Jonnu Smith, a veteran tight end with the resume of a quality pass catcher. Despite them playing the same position, Freiermuth is excited to team up with Smith.

“I think we’re gonna work really well together,” Freiermuth said Thursday via the team’s website. “I think he brings a different skill set than I do, and I think we’re gonna complement each other really well.

“He’s gonna complement the whole tight end room really well. And I’m excited about the possibilities of 12 personnel. Arthur [Smith] sat down with me and showed me what he was thinking. So, I’m very excited. I think it will be a big year for both of us.”

While they’re both tight ends, Smith and Freiermuth aren’t the same type of player. The Steelers see Smith as more of a Swiss Army knife, believing he can line up at multiple spots. In contrast, Freiermuth is more of a traditional tight end, although he’s still a better receiver than he is a blocker.

Take it from Freiermuth himself, who explained what he thinks is different about his skill set versus Smith’s.

“I think that he’s a very explosive guy with the ball in his hands,” he said. “I think I’m a good choice route runner, see the field in zones, and I think he’s an explosive playmaker. So, I think we can combine those together, especially when we’re both on the field. It’s gonna be a hell of a combination.”

Freiermuth hits the nail on the head, but he shouldn’t short himself on his abilities with the ball in his hand as well. Smith is great after the catch, but Freiermuth is also decent at that. It isn’t hard to find a play where he’s fighting for extra yards. Together, the two of them should be an impressive pair.

Also, Arthur Smith’s scheme heavily utilizes tight ends. Freiermuth makes sure to mention that Smith has brought that up to him already. Therefore, the Steelers’ offense could feature a heavy dose of tight ends.

And Smith and Freiermuth aren’t the only players in that room. Darnell Washington figures to have a big presence in the Steelers’ offense as well. While he isn’t as good of a receiver as Smith or Freiermuth, his massive frame makes him valuable as a blocker. He also stated that he’s working on becoming a better receiver, and if he does, the Steelers could get really creative with what they do offensively.

With the Steelers trying to compete for a Super Bowl, they’d love to have Freiermuth and Smith both contribute early and often. Metcalf is a great No. 1 option at wide receiver, but Aaron Rodgers is going to need more weapons to make the Steelers’ offense go. Having several established receivers in the tight end room should help with that.