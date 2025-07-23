Having Highest-Paid Defense ‘More Motivation,’ Patrick Queen Says: ‘Go Out And Prove It’

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter 2025 with the highest-paid defense in the NFL, but LB Patrick Queen isn’t feeling the pressure. Speaking to reporters on training camp report day, Queen said the defensive players want to prove they’re worthy of the money they’re getting.

“I don’t think it’s pressure, I think it’s more motivation. Just knowing that you are the highest-paid defense, why not go out and prove it? Why not go out and show it? I think it actually motivates you to perform better,” Queen said via The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly on Twitter.

Patrick Queen on being the highest paid D in the league. pic.twitter.com/5NihngqniD — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 23, 2025

Queen signed the largest free agent deal in team history last season, inking a three-year, $41 million contract, and the Steelers haven’t shied away from continuing to spend on defense. They traded for CB Jalen Ramsey this offseason, signed CB Darius Slay and extended OLB T.J. Watt and S DeShon Elliott. Even though the defense struggled down the stretch last season, the Steelers remained committed to spending on that side of the ball.

While Queen got off to a bit of a slow start in Pittsburgh, he settled in and became a leader in the linebacker room. It’s a role that he should continue to grow into this season, and another season in the Steelers’ defense should make him more comfortable. If the Steelers are going to be a contender this season, the defense will have to step up. Living up to being the highest-paid defense could provide the necessary motivation for the unit to put together a big season.

It’s a group that’s going to be watched closely, and the Steelers have always been a team built on defense. It’s a group that can’t afford to have some of the communication issues that cropped up last season. As the green dot play-caller, Queen is going to be imperative to preventing some of those issues. It’s a big season for him after he didn’t play as well in his first season in Pittsburgh as he did the year prior in Baltimore, but a return to form from Queen would be massive for the success of the defense.

Queen believes no one will be talking about the money if the defense plays like “brothers.”

“I think that if we play like we’re brothers, I think all that money and all that talk and stuff will be settled out,” he said.

There’s going to be a lot of criticism if the defense can’t play up to their paychecks, but Patrick Queen doesn’t think it should be a problem. If he’s right, and the defense plays motivated, the Steelers should be comfortably in the playoff mix come January.