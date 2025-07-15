‘Hasn’t Done A Lot Lately’: Analyst Thinks Mike Tomlin’s Reputation Could Continue To Suffer Without Playoff Win

Mike Tomlin is one of the best head coaches in the NFL. His resumé speaks for itself. However, there’s some frustration around Tomlin amongst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fanbase. That’s primarily due to his lack of recent playoff success. The Steelers haven’t won a postseason game since the 2016 season, and that’s hurt Tomlin’s reputation. A recent CBS Sports article ranked him as the 10th-best head coach in the NFL, a drop from last year. CBS Sports analyst John Breech thinks Tomlin could fall further if he fails to win a playoff game this year.

“The NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, and Mike Tomlin hasn’t done a lot lately,” Breech said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “He has not won a playoff game since 2016. Every team in the AFC North has a playoff win more recently than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Cleveland Browns have more playoff wins over the past five years than the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think that Tomlin really needs to get back on the wagon and start winning playoff games again… Career-wise, he’s certainly a top 10 coach, but if he doesn’t win a playoff game again this year, maybe he falls out of the top 10. He fell down four spots this year.”

This offseason, the voices calling for Tomlin’s job grew louder due to the Steelers’ collapse to end 2024. Pittsburgh went on a five-game losing streak, including the playoffs. At times, they looked completely lost. For a veteran team with a veteran head coach, it was unacceptable.

However, Tomlin’s job doesn’t seem to be in danger, barring a total meltdown this year. Art Rooney II expressed confidence in Tomlin as the Steelers’ head coach. Despite what other people think, Rooney’s opinion is the only one that really matters. If he feels good about Tomlin, the head coach isn’t going anywhere.

That doesn’t mean this season can’t change that, though. The Steelers are all in on winning a Super Bowl, not just a single playoff game. They’ve made multiple moves to get their team over the hump. If they once again lose in the playoffs or don’t qualify for the postseason at all, Tomlin’s seat could get a little hotter.

The Steelers’ poor playoff performances are frustrating. However, Tomlin is just as upset as anyone else. His goal every year is to win a championship. While his consistency is impressive, it matters less without postseason success. Tomlin understands that, which is why Pittsburgh was so aggressive this offseason. They’re making a push to break out of the mediocrity that they’ve been stuck in.