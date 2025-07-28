‘Greatest Thrower Of The Football I Have Ever Seen’: Dulac In Awe Of Rodgers’ ‘Astonishing’ Release

It’s too early in training camp to make hard conclusions about anybody, but one thing seems very clear—Aaron Rodgers can still throw the heck out of the ball. He’s fighting against history and Father Time, but that hasn’t been overly apparent through the first four training camp practices.

“One thing is for sure, that guy can get rid of the ball as quick as anybody,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said Monday via 102.5 DVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “He made three throws in seven-on-seven the other day that the cumulative total I bet couldn’t have exceeded 2.1 seconds. And two of those were for touchdowns.

“His release is just astonishing to watch. Everybody knows about it, and when you see it in person, you see it every day in practice, you just marvel at it. To me, he’s the greatest thrower of the football I have ever seen. Even at 41. That flick of that wrist and that ball comes out, it’s moving and it is something to see.”

It hasn’t been all good for Rodgers. He’s had at least a couple interceptions, including one on his very first rep in 11-on-11 on the first day. But he’s showing off his quick release, his ability to get in and out of the huddle, and even some interesting arm angles when throwing the football. They haven’t done much deep throwing yet other than a couple shots to Calvin Austin III, but they will work their way up past the short and intermediate game as camp goes on.

I wrote about how important Rodgers’ quick release would be for this young offensive line. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson were two of the slowest at getting the ball out last year, and now the offensive linemen will be working with one of the quickest. That should mean the line has to block for, on average, a quarter or half second less per play. Some would-be sacks will instead be pressures and some would-be pressures will instead be clean pockets.

Our Alex Kozora released an in-depth analysis of Rodgers’ first four days with several takes and overall agrees with Dulac: “Rodgers’ arm strength isn’t a question,” and that quick release is evident. On top of his arm talent, Kozora reports that he is moving around well.

The real test will begin in the preseason if he decides to play. And of course once the Steelers get into the regular season. But Rodgers appears to be fending off Father Time with both his arm and legs so far.