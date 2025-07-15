‘Got Us Even More Excited:’ Calvin Austin III Discusses Malibu Trip, Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Cool Dude’

A group of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, including Calvin Austin III, took a trip to Malibu to work out with new QB Aaron Rodgers, and by all accounts, the trip went well. Austin told Brian Batko on The Chipped Ham & Football podcast it was a “great trip” to work with Rodgers.

“To get to know the guy that you’re gonna be going to battle with. That’s why it was definitely a great trip,” he said. “Just got us even more excited and ready to go for the start of the season. He’s a cool dude, and the way he just showed us around, showed love, is just real. And that definitely helps, for sure.”

He explained what the group worked on during throwing sessions with Rodgers.

“It’s just inside, outside routes. And then toward the end we’ll break it down to get kind of specific in some things and just talk about some things he sees and likes,” Austin said.

Getting a chance to bond with Rodgers is huge for developing chemistry and helping Rodgers work toward earning a leadership role on offense. Seeing him up close with the majority of his offensive weapons has players like Austin excited to see what they can do this season.

After a breakout season last year, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni anointed Austin as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver. If Austin maintains that role, he could have a lot of success with Rodgers under center. DK Metcalf will get a lot of attention as the team’s No. 1 receiver, and both Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith are receiving threats at tight end. Austin could benefit from the defensive attention elsewhere and put together another strong campaign.

Learning what Rodgers likes from his receivers and what he wants to do should help make the process seamless for the offense as the Steelers head into training camp next week. The Malibu trip was a good opportunity to get some work in, but also a good chance to bond, and there will be plenty more of that in Latrobe. Austin said the team bonding is one of the aspects of camp he’s most looking forward to, and after getting a head start with Rodgers and the bulk of the receiving corps, it should be a tight-knit group come the start of the season.

That’s usually a positive thing, and with Rodgers under center, Pittsburgh’s offense has the chance to make some noise this season.