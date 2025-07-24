‘Good To Get That Out Of The Way:’ Aaron Rodgers Brushes Off INT On First Snap Of Camp

He is tied for the lowest interception rate in NFL history at just 1.4%, but Aaron Rodgers’ first throw in a team session at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp resulted in an interception.

On his first drop back in the 11-on-11 session Thursday in Latrobe, Rodgers fired to the flat and was picked off by linebacker Patrick Queen.

Aaron Rodgers first throw of Steelers camp is picked off by LB Patrick Queen. Jumped the flat. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

Not exactly the best start to his Steelers tenure, though the rep really doesn’t count. But that didn’t stop reporters from asking Rodgers about the throw after practice.

“It’s good to get that out the way,” Rodgers said of the interception, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on X. “Anybody that’s watched me practice over the years, you like to try certain throws at certain times. Anybody that’s watching me in the games knows I’ve been pretty stellar until you game football over the years.”

Aaron Rodgers on interception on first pass at #Steelers camp pic.twitter.com/9WuOET9XEG — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 24, 2025

“I’m gonna throw some picks. But I’m gonna throw some touchdowns, too,” Rodgers added, according to a post on X from the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

“It’s good to get that out the way,” Aaron Rodgers says of his first throw being intercepted today. “I’m gonna throw some picks. But I’m gonna throw some touchdowns too.” — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 24, 2025

The results of training camp reps largely don’t matter, especially for someone of Rodgers’ stature. It’s all about putting the work in and working the kinks out. For Rodgers, there will be a ton of attention on him, and any slip-up he has on the field will be magnified. The interception by Queen was a great example of that.

Following the interception that came after Queen jumped a pass intended for new wide receiver DK Metcalf, Rodgers had his second pass of the session batted down at the line of scrimmage by defensive end Cameron Heyward. The four-time NFL MVP completed his third pass to Scotty Miller, closing out a bit of a messy session for the first unit.

That’s to be expected early in training camp. The group is still learning each other, and some players are still learning the full offense under Arthur Smith, like Rodgers and Metcalf among others. There are going to be bumps in the road, and Rodgers’ interception on his first pass was simply a blip on the radar. Nothing to be concerned about.

Historically, Rodgers takes care of the football, as evidenced by his 1.4% career interception rate. That’s on more than 8,200 career attempts. Pretty impressive.

Last season with the New York Jets, Rodgers threw 11 interceptions. That was on 584 attempts though, which was still just a 1.9% interception rate.

Chances are, Rodgers will clean it up moving forward. It was good to get that first pick out of the way. He’ll be just fine.