‘Gonna Go Out There And Ball Out:’ Davante Adams ‘Happy’ For Former Teammate Aaron Rodgers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers started to pursue Aaron Rodgers, fans wondered if he would bring along any of his former teammates. The New York Jets added several players Rodgers was familiar with when they acquired him. That included Davante Adams, whom they traded for during the season last year. Unfortunately for the Jets, Adams and Rodgers couldn’t replicate their success with the Green Bay Packers. However, Adams doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards his former quarterback after their failed stint with the Jets.

“I’m happy for him,” Adams said recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “We got to try it again together and gave that another shot. That stone wasn’t left unturned. We did what we had to do. It obviously didn’t work, but just like for me, I wish him nothing but luck. I know he’s gonna go out there and ball out, too.”

Davante Adams has no regrets about reuniting with Aaron Rodgers, and now he's rooting for his former QB to ball out with the Steelers 🤝@heykayadams | @tae15adams | @RamsNFL #RamsHouse | @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/1nPW4sVf2S — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 25, 2025

Adams and Rodgers were together with the Packers from 2014 to 2021. Most of that time, they were one of the most lethal combos in the NFL. Adams made six straight Pro Bowls and was named a First-team All-Pro three times. Meanwhile, Rodgers won two more MVP awards with Adams as his number one target.

However, they weren’t as effective together with the Jets. In 11 games with the Jets, Adams posted 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. It was a fine season, but their connection wasn’t as spectacular as before. Only flashes remained.

The Jets released Adams this offseason, but that came before Rodgers was on track to join the Steelers. He went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. Had things broken a little differently, it would’ve been interesting to see if Adams would’ve rejoined Rodgers once again.

It sounds like he’s got closure when it comes to playing with Rodgers, though, so perhaps he still would’ve signed with the Rams. The Steelers have needed another wide receiver for most of this offseason. Adams would’ve helped solve that problem.

Now, Rodgers could be heading into his final NFL season. It would’ve been fun for him and Adams to have one last ride together, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Instead, Rodgers will have DK Metcalf as his number one target. The two of them have been building chemistry, so maybe they can have a connection similar to what Adams and Rodgers had. That might depend on what Rodgers has left in the tank, though.