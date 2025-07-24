‘Glad I Don’t Gotta Play Against Him’: DK Metcalf Happy Jalen Ramsey Is Now His Teammate

Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered training camp with questions at wide receiver. However, DK Metcalf gives them a solid No. 1. He’s been in the league since 2019, and as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he was a great player. Metcalf’s time in the NFC West also made him very familiar with Jalen Ramsey, who used to be with the Los Angeles Rams but is now with Metcalf in Pittsburgh.

“Glad I don’t gotta play against him on Sunday,” Metcalf said Thursday via the team’s website. “We’re gonna have a lot of battles. Him, [Darius] Slay, [Joey Porter Jr.], that whole defense is sick to me. Just to get to go against them and practice every day is gonna be amazing.”

Ramsey got traded to the Rams during Metcalf’s rookie season in 2019 and stayed there until 2023, so the two of them have had a lot of battles. As two of the best at their respective positions, they often clashed on the field. And Metcalf had some of his worst performances against Ramsey.

DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey with an exchange after the play. pic.twitter.com/bD2FCl9yhi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2023

Now, the two of them can work on sharpening their skills together. As longtime rivals, they should know each other’s strengths and weaknesses well. That could help both of them improve going into this season.

During that same session, Metcalf elaborated on what makes Ramsey special.

“He’s 6-3, 200 pounds, and he’s a big corner that loves to hit,” he said. “He’s physical and he’s very smart, very cerebral on the field. Then he talks to back it up. You have all those traits, you’re a good player on defense.”

Ramsey’s size and physicality are two of his biggest strengths. They’re also likely the reasons why Metcalf had such a tough time against him. Metcalf is a mammoth of a man, and that often helps him win on the field. However, Ramsey isn’t afraid to play physical either. He also isn’t afraid to talk trash.

The Steelers want to be a more physical team, and Metcalf and Ramsey should help them with that. Hopefully, they don’t scrap too much in training camp. They were both big acquisitions this offseason, part of the Steelers’ plan to get back into championship contention. Perhaps they’ll bring out the best in each other and get Pittsburgh closer to that goal.