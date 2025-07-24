‘Get Your Cameras Ready:’ Mike Tomlin Says Jalen Ramsey Will Line Up ‘In A Lot Of Places’

Where exactly will the Pittsburgh Steelers have CB Jalen Ramsey line up? Will he be an outside corner, slot corner, or even play safety? Head coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that all three of Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. will be on the field at the same time. But Slay and Porter are both full-time outside corners. So, will Ramsey supplant second-year CB Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot? Or will he play safety? Or some other combination?

Well, we got our first glimpse of Jalen Ramsey lining up with the Steelers on Thursday in the team’s first practice of training camp. He lined up as the nickel corner for the first snap of team drills. So naturally, a reporter asked Tomlin at his post-practice press conference about reading into Ramsey taking that first snap as a nickel corner.

“You’re gonna do it anyway, so, so have at it, man,” Tomlin said with a laugh per video from Steelers.com. “But get your cameras ready. You’re gonna see him in a lot of places.”

And Tomlin was right. Ramsey did take that first snap at nickel corner. But once the team went into their base 3-4 formation, he was lined up as the deep safety. That was a major question a lot of people posed: Would Ramsey play any safety this year? Well, even back in 2021, Ramsey expressed a desire to play safety.

And if the first practice of training camp holds any weight, Jalen Ramsey will get the chance to fulfill that desire. The Steelers seem serious about getting all three of their top corners on the field. Sometimes all three of them will be playing corner, and sometimes Ramsey might just be the free safety.

Yeah, fans and media alike will need to keep their cameras at the ready to see just where Jalen Ramsey is playing in the Steelers’ secondary.