George Pickens Understands ‘Camaraderie’ With Cowboys ‘More Than I Did In Pittsburgh’

While he’s among the most talented wide receivers in the NFL, George Pickens’ tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t end well. The Steelers dealt Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason when it became clear the team wasn’t going to sign him to a contract extension, and Pickens seems to be enjoying his time in Dallas. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Pickens said he understands the “camaraderie” of the teams and fans more in Dallas than he did in Pittsburgh, and said it’s a reason he wants to be in Dallas long-term.

“Most definitely, because I watched the team for so long, and the camaraderie, like I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys are known for the Super Bowl. That’s what they’re known for,” Pickens said. “If they weren’t known for that, then no one would care about the Cowboys, but they’re known for that. Then the camaraderie of the people give that same energy, because they also want to see it again. So I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here, than I did up there, ’cause I’m from the south.”

It’s a little bit of a wonky answer from Pickens. It makes complete and total sense that he might be more comfortable back in the south (he’s from Alabama) and understands the culture better than he did in Pittsburgh. But weaving in that the Cowboys are known for Super Bowls and that helps him understand it better doesn’t make sense on the surface when he’s coming from the team that’s tied for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

The Steelers are a franchise known for winning, and just because they didn’t do enough of it during Pickens’ tenure doesn’t mean a Super Bowl wasn’t the expectation from the fan base and the team itself. But he seems to feel that more with the Cowboys.

It’s not even as if Pickens was around to see the Cowboys in the 1990s, as he’s just 24 years old and was born in 2001. The Cowboys haven’t made it past the divisional round of the postseason since he’s been alive, while the Steelers have won two Super Bowls. That part of the answer doesn’t really make a lot of sense.

Regardless, Pickens clearly seems to be enjoying his time with the Cowboys. He was more forthcoming in his interview with 105.3 The Fan than he had been in maybe any interview during his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will move on with DK Metcalf taking over Pickens’ WR1 role, and the likes of Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods behind him. Pickens will have a chance to get a big contract after this season working opposite CeeDee Lamb and with Dak Prescott in a place where he seems to be happy.

Despite the obvious talent, Pickens just never fit in Pittsburgh and had a myriad of attitude issues during his time there. Maybe in a place where he feels more comfortable in Dallas the talent can shine through and he can truly establish himself as a top receiver.