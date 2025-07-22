George Pickens ‘Excited To Run Better Plays’ With Cowboys

We all know the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense hasn’t been up to par in recent years. Some of that has to do with personnel, but a large part has been the overall philosophy of the system. George Pickens seemed to take a subtle jab at the Steelers’ offense in a training camp interview with the Dallas Cowboys today.

He was asked about using his full route tree in the Cowboys’ system after being mostly a deep threat, outside-the-numbers guy in Pittsburgh.

“I’m definitely excited to run better plays,” Pickens said, according to Dallas News’ Joseph Hoyt on X.

George Pickens was used often as a deep ball player in Pittsburgh. He was asked about his full route tree and how that can be utilized in Dallas. “I’m definitely excited to run better plays.” Pickens called his experience in Dallas a fresh start that he’s been enjoying. pic.twitter.com/Sjy06Vt2GV — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 22, 2025

It’s hard to blame Pickens for feeling a certain type of way about the Steelers’ offense. He had to suffer through multiple seasons with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback and Matt Canada as his offensive coordinator. He had it slightly better in 2024 with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith, but it still didn’t resemble a modern offense with a wide variety of passing concepts for Pickens to work with.

The Steelers have shied away from utilizing the middle of the field, which limits the opportunity for yards after the catch and playmaking by talented receivers like Pickens. With Dak Prescott throwing him the ball and CeeDee Lamb opposite him on the outside, he should be in a much better position to be successful this season. Not to mention, he will be playing with an offensive-minded head coach with Brian Schottenheimer taking over this year.

Here’s Pickens catching a shorter passing concept from Prescott over the middle of the field via Jon Machota on X.

Dak to George Pickens pic.twitter.com/ZLMn6eXnXM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 22, 2025

Pickens’ production over his first three seasons is made even more impressive by the circumstances he faced in Pittsburgh. Despite never having a top quarterback or offense, Pickens had 1,140 yards in 17 games during the 2023 season and 900 yards in 14 games last season. He was on pace to roughly match his 2023 production before a hamstring injury held him out for three games late in the season.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Pickens had the fourth-most deep targets in the league with 28 last season. That number probably shouldn’t be similar to his short targets of up to five yards, but it was, with just 35 last season.

His talent was never the problem, but his maturity issues on and off the field proved too much for the Steelers to handle. They opted to trade for DK Metcalf and give him a long-term extension instead of Pickens, which led to him eventually being dealt to the Cowboys.

Not many former Steelers receivers have gone on to be successful elsewhere, but Pickens is positioned nicely to buck that trend in Dallas. And he has every reason to be motivated as he enters a contract year.