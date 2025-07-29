Full Contract Details For Steelers S Chuck Clark Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed veteran S Chuck Clark to a one-year contract and details related to that deal finally hit the NFLPA public salary cap page on Tuesday morning.

According to the NFLPA and Over the Cap, Clark’s one-year contract totals out at $1,422,500. That includes a minimum base salary of $1.255 million as well as a potential roster bonus of $162,500. This deal qualifies as a veteran benefit contract, so Clark’s 2025 salary cap charge hits the books at $1,197,500 for the time being. None of Clark’s one-year contract is fully guaranteed.

Clark, who was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, played the previous two seasons with the New York Jets. He did not play during the 2023 season due to an ACL injury and his 2024 season with the Jets was limited to just 12 games due to injuries.

In his two seasons with the Jets, Clark registered 69 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 709 total defensive snaps. He also played nine snaps on special teams.

During his first six seasons in the NFL as a member of the Ravens, Clark registered 384 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, five interceptions, 32 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 3.5 sacks during regular season play. Clark logged 4,241 regular season snaps on defense in Baltimore and 1,156 more on special teams.

Clark is a versatile safety with most of his playing time on defense in the NFL coming at the free safety position. He turned 30 years old in April. Clark is initially wearing No. 21 with the Steelers.