Free Agent S Justin Simmons Explains What He’s Looking For In Next Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers aggressively addressed several roster needs this offseason. So why would they stop now with one last glaring hole on the roster? Trading Minkah Fitzpatrick left them thin at safety, and free agent S Justin Simmons might be the perfect fit.

He spoke to the media recently about his experience with the Denver Broncos and his one-year stop in Atlanta last season and described his goals for 2025 as he remains unsigned months after his one-year contract with the Falcons expired.

“I think Atlanta I would still pick 10 out of 10 times if I was in the [same] spot last year,” Simmons told Sean Keeler of The Denver Post. “But in terms of where I’m at now, (I’m) being a little bit more picky where we want to go and where we want to call home the next two years, a year, whatever it is, but a contender is No. 1 on the list right now.”

It sounds like he enjoyed his experience with Raheem Morris and the Falcons, so he would probably fit right in with Mike Tomlin and his similar coaching style. But does Simmons view the Steelers as a contender?

The additions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith send a clear message to the rest of the league that they are serious about winning now. Simmons might view himself as the missing piece on their defense. While Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott are capable of playing free safety at times, it’s a big drop-off in talent from Fitzpatrick. Simmons has primarily played free safety for the past seven seasons with four second-team All-Pro and two Pro Bowl selections.

Simmons is turning 32 in a few months and coming off a down year statistically with the Falcons. He had just two interceptions and seven passes defensed in his worst statistical season since 2017.

Here is an interception he made against Patrick Mahomes last season with the Falcons.

The Falcons gave Simmons a one-year, $7.5 million fully guaranteed contract last season while coming off a Pro Bowl and All-Pro season in 2023, so he shouldn’t be too expensive after a down year in 2024. The Steelers shouldn’t have any issues affording him even with an extension for T.J. Watt on the horizon.

Simmons has waited patiently for the right opportunity — and Pittsburgh just might be the one he’s been waiting for.