Former Steelers Scout Tim Rooney Dies

Former Pittsburgh Steelers scout and member of the Rooney family who worked for the organization Tim Rooney has died. He was 74. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo shared the news Tuesday, noting Rooney died after a “short” battle with cancer.

Rooney’s death comes on the same day as the Steelers franchise celebrates its 92nd birthday, officially founded on July 8, 1933, for the then-pricey sum of $2,500.

Nephew of Art Rooney, The Chief, Tim Rooney worked as the Steelers’ director of scouting from 1972 through the rest of the decade. His first season coincided with the Immaculate Reception, the turning point of the Pittsburgh franchise. Franco Harris’ incredible catch and touchdown turned the Steelers from decades-long lovable losers into Super Bowl contenders. Though Pittsburgh didn’t hoist the Lombardi that season, the path was forged.

Rooney helped get the team over the top. He’s credited with playing a key role in the historic 1974 draft class, one that produced four future Hall of Fame draft picks and an undrafted Hall of Famer in safety Donnie Shell.

As outlined by Fittipaldo, Tim Rooney put Kent State linebacker Jack Lambert on head coach Chuck Noll’s radar. Pittsburgh selected Lambert in the second round of the ’74 draft. He became a nine-time Pro Bowl, four-time All-Pro, and Hall of Fame linebacker who anchored the Steel Curtain. Regarded as one of the most physical and intimidating players in NFL history, Lambert’s No. 58 jersey is unofficially retired by the team.

Lambert, along with WRs Lynn Swann and John Stallworth and C Mike Webster, were all drafted in 1974. All four were eventually inducted into Canton. Pittsburgh’s small and close-knit scouting department played key roles. Hall of Famer Bill Nunn is the most famous, credited for scouting HBCUs overlooked by other teams. Art Rooney Jr. also had an important role and has been a Hall of Fame finalist, though he’s yet to be inducted.

In the 80s, Rooney was hired as the New York Giants’ director of pro personnel, helping the franchise win a pair of Super Bowls. He worked for the Giants until announcing his retirement following the 1999 NFL Draft.