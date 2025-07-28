Former Steelers LB Mike Vrabel Recalls How Training Camp Fight Earned Him Greg Lloyd’s Respect

This offseason, Mike Vrabel was hired as the New England Patriots’ head coach. It’s a homecoming for Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots when he was a player. However, his NFL journey didn’t start there. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. Recently, Vrabel shared a funny story from his first training camp with the Steelers

“Greg Lloyd was a very dominant player, imposing figure,” Vrabel said Monday via the Patriots’ YouTube channel. “I got drafted in April and he didn’t say a word to me the entire offseason. We got to training camp, there’s a fight with me and a tight end.

“I’m exhausted after practice, and I see this shadow come over me as I’m sitting in the locker room. And in this deep voice, he’s like, ‘The next time, you want to come up underneath the facemask.’ I’m like, ‘You just now are gonna talk to me?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I just wanted to make sure you weren’t a punk and then I would talk to you.’ It’s a good example of a veteran making sure rookies earn their stripes.”

Lloyd was an edge rusher for the Steelers from 1987-1997. Despite being near the end of his career when Vrabel got to Pittsburgh, Lloyd wasn’t any less intimidating. No one wanted to be on his bad side.

Fights happen in training camp. It’s the first time during the offseason that players really get back into the swing of things. Tempers can run high. Last year, the Steelers had multiple brawls break out in training camp. Mike Tomlin chastised them for that, showing a disdain for those moments. Fighting isn’t usually something coaches want to see, but it’s a good chance to learn a lesson.

As a head coach now, Vrabel understands that. He’s not promoting fighting in training camp. However, he’s explaining how veterans can treat rookies. In Lloyd’s heyday, the NFL was a much more physical place, and the Steelers prided themselves on being one of the hardest-hitting defenses in the league. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that he waited to see Vrabel’s mettle get tested before he talked to him.

The Steelers are set to face Vrabel’s Patriots in Week 3 this season. However, it’s not the first time that he’ll coach against his former team. When he was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel played the Steelers three times. Unfortunately for him, he lost all of those games.

Vrabel will be looking to change that this year. The Patriots had the Steelers’ number when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were with them, so maybe that will help change Vrabel’s luck. However, in recent years, the Patriots haven’t been what they used to be. Vrabel’s squad might need to recapture some of that old-school physicality if the Patriots want to beat the Steelers.