Former Steelers DL Khalil Davis Retiring

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Khalil Davis is retiring, his agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

A sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Davis joined the Steelers’ practice squad in November 2021. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team in January but was waived during final roster cuts for the 2022 season. Davis’ twin brother, Carlos, was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in 12 games with the team over three seasons.

Playing alongside his brother on Nebraska’s defensive line, Khalil Davis registered 105 tackles, including 23 for a loss, and 23 sacks during his collegiate career. He showed some flashes with the Steelers during the 2022 preseason with two sacks but couldn’t crack the roster in a crowded defensive line room.

One of Khalil Davis’ most notable moments with the Steelers came when undrafted offensive lineman Jake Dixon finished a block late on him, and Carlos came off the sidelines to hit Dixon to start a good ole’ fashioned training camp brawl.

Khalil Davis found some NFL success upon leaving Pittsburgh, playing 24 games with 41 tackles and three sacks with the Houston Texans. He finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers after the team traded for him ahead of the trade deadline last season, and he played three games with San Francisco.

Despite his tenure in Pittsburgh not working out, Davis was able to carve out a nice career. He played a solid role as a rotational defensive lineman for a Texans team that made the postseason in 2023.

All told, Davis finished his NFL career with 30 games played between the Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Texans and 49ers. He remained unsigned and decided to walk away from the game at 28 after four seasons in the league. He finished his career with 46 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.