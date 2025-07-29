Former Ravens S Chuck Clark Reveals His Favorite Play Against The Steelers

Chuck Clark is now on the other side of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, so he’s looking for a new favorite play. Until he does something special in a Steelers uniform against his former team, though, he has one play that sticks out. And it’s not necessarily as much about the play itself as it is about the context.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Clark recalled his favorite play he made against the Steelers with the Ravens. He talked about former Steelers TE Vance McDonald, who drew the national spotlight for his 75-yard touchdown in 2018 after a viral stiff-arm that sent Chris Conte into retirement.

You will be remembered, Vance McDonald. Thank you for all you did! Great career. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CdGPNwYyOK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 22, 2021

“Favorite Ravens-Steelers play?” Clark said via the Steelers’ website. “Ooh. It was a tight end, [Vance McDonald]. I had seen him, he stiff-armed somebody on a Thursday night, and he took it for a touchdown. I was like, the same thing’s gonna happen. We’re gonna be in the same situation. Sure enough, it happened. He tried to do the stiff-arm. I tackled him and whatnot. Yeah, that was probably my favorite one.”

The game Chuck Clark references happened the year after McDonald’s stiff arm, in Week 17 of 2019, the Ravens beating the Steelers 28-10. Duck Hodges found McDonald on a first down, and he did try to stiff-arm the safety, but Clark played it well and brought him down after a seven-yard gain. A few plays later, he made another tackle on McDonald, albeit on a third-down conversion.

That loss prevented the Steelers from reaching the playoffs, the Ravens advancing as the No. 1 seed. But it was also the last game before the Steelers went on an 8-1 run against the Ravens. Baltimore has won the last two, including a 28-14 victory in the Wild Card Round.

Chuck Clark and other former Ravens on the Steelers are looking to change that. While Clark may or may not start, the defense does feature Patrick Queen, DeShon Elliott and Malik Harrison. Queen and Elliott are full-time starters, while Harrison should rotate in at linebacker.

Clark could potentially battle Juan Thornhill to start, which would give the Steelers an all-Ravens safety tandem. If nothing else, they would certainly understand the rivalry, having played many games over the years.

Even if the Steelers-Ravens rivalry is no longer at its most intense, it is still primetime viewing. Except this year, apparently, as both games for 2025 are slotted for 1 p.m. kickoffs. My guess is that by the time at least one of those games arrives, the NFL will flex it into a primetime slot. And one hopes that during that contest, Chuck Clark will do to Mark Andrews what he did to Vance McDonald.