Former OL Max Starks Named Steelers Audio Network’s New Color Commentator

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks will have a new role with the franchise this season.

Starks, who has served as the sideline analyst for the Steelers Audio Network since 2021, will move into the broadcast booth alongside play-by-play announcer Rob King for the 2025 season. Starks will fill the role of Craig Wolfley, who died March 10 following a battle with cancer.

With Starks joining King in the booth, Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews will continue in her role as the sideline reporter for the Steelers Audio Network.

“I am honored to move from the sidelines into the booth for our game day broadcasts. Thanks to Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization and iHeartMedia for the opportunity,” Starks said in a press release from iHeartMedia and 102.5 WDVE. “There is a long and proud history that I look forward to continuing. I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the men who preceded me, and I hope to bring the same level of excitement and insight that Steelers fans have come to expect from game day broadcasts.”

Starks’ new role marks another significant change in the Steelers’ radio broadcasts. In February 2024, longtime voice Bill Hillgrove retired after 30 years as the Steelers’ play-by-play announcer. King was named as Hillgrove’s replacement on July 18, right before the team reported to training camp.

Now, Starks is taking a step forward in his post-playing career. Prior to joining the Steelers Audio Network in 2021, he spent time with NFL Network, getting his start in the NFL media landscape.

Prior to his move into broadcasting, Starks played 10 years in the NFL, including nine with the Steelers. In those nine seasons, Starks played in 123 games, starting 96 of them. He had a key block on Willie Parker’s 75-yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XL to open the second half and was also the Steelers’ starting left tackle in their Super Bowl XLIII win over the Arizona Cardinals.