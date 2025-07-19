Former NFL WR Thinks Tomlin, Rodgers Relationship Should Push Steelers Forward To ‘Where They Want To Be’

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired a veteran quarterback with a lot of respect around the league in QB Aaron Rodgers. Pairing Rodgers with one of the most respected head coaches in the league, Mike Tomlin, could be a significant benefit for the Steelers. Former NFL WR Harry Douglas said on Get Up Friday morning that pairing Rodgers with a coach he respects in Tomlin could help the Steelers accomplish their goals.

“One of the things to look at when it comes to Aaron Rodgers being in Pittsburgh is [Aaron Rodgers], when he became a starting quarterback, Mike McCarthy was going into his third season. When he was with the Jets, Robert Saleh was going into his third year. This is the first time in his career he’s going to have a head coach with a lot of cache,” Douglas said.

“When you look at things from a respect level, him respecting Mike Tomlin and the mutual respect they have for one another, I believe is going to allow these two to have that relationship that pushed them forward to where they want to be.”

Tomlin was a big selling point in getting Rodgers to Pittsburgh, as the two talked weekly throughout Rodgers’ free agency process. Tomlin advocated for this move, and the relationship between the two could be beneficial as the Steelers look to finally win a playoff game.

It’s a team that has the pieces to win now, and if Rodgers and Tomlin mesh and Rodgers can play the way he did in the second half of last season, the Steelers have the potential to make some noise. While Rodgers didn’t have the respect built up when he first became the starter for the Packers under Mike McCarthy, he’s now a four-time MVP who’s one of the greatest players in league history.

Having a coach consistently regarded as one of the best in the league and the longest-tenured in the NFL will help foster leadership. Rodgers has done all the right things since joining the Steelers and has bought into the locker room, and having a leader like Tomlin should prevent any issues.

It’s been too long since the Steelers have had any meaningful success and won in the postseason, and signing Rodgers could finally get the team over the hump. They’ve made the necessary moves to compete this season, and having a leader like Tomlin could get the best out of Rodgers.