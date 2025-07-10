Former NFL WR Thinks Calvin Austin III Will Take ‘Big Leap’ This Season As Steelers’ No. 2 Receiver

In 2024, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ greatest weaknesses was wide receiver. While George Pickens produced as their No. 1, no one else stepped up as the second option. Calvin Austin III had a solid year, but it feels like he still has room to grow. This year, the Steelers are in a similar position at receiver, and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins believes that Austin will step up for Pittsburgh.

“For Steelers offense, I think Calvin Austin will take a big leap this year,” Hawkins wrote Thursday on Twitter. “I think they still need to add a WR (Keenan Allen? Amari Cooper?). And Calvin doesn’t become the #3 option. Rather, I think he stays the #2, but kicks to the slot in 3 WR sets.”

The Steelers drafted Austin in 2022, but he missed his entire rookie season due to an injury. Then in 2023, he had a quiet year, only recording 17 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown. However, in 2024, he was far more productive, posting 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns. While he didn’t look like a No. 2 receiver, he took steps in the right direction.

Hawkins believes Austin can take his game to another level. It would be one thing if he was the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver as their roster stands right now. However, if they sign another veteran like Allen or Cooper, and Austin holds on to the No. 2 job, that would be more impressive.

This offseason, Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni expressed confidence in Austin as the Steelers’ other starting receiver. Clearly, Steelers coaches have confidence in Austin. While he’s best suited in the slot, Austin can still have a big role in the Steelers’ offense.

Developing a connection with Aaron Rodgers should help with that, too. Recently, Austin revealed some details of a recent practice that Rodgers hosted with Steelers receivers. It sounds like some chemistry is starting to blossom between the two of them. For a veteran quarterback like Rodgers, trust with his receivers matters a lot. Therefore, Austin’s work now could pay off throughout the year.

At the moment, it feels like the Steelers are going to roll with what they have at receiver. They traded for Jonnu Smith, but his presence shouldn’t impact Austin too much. If things remain as they are right now, the No. 2 receiver job should be Austin’s to lose. He should have a chance to prove Hawkins correct.