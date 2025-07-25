Former NFL OL Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Be ‘Best Version Of Himself’ With Steelers

He is 41 years old, and his best days might be behind him. But early in his Pittsburgh Steelers tenure, Aaron Rodgers appears to be slightly revitalized.
Maybe it’s because he’s out of the New York spotlight and is now free of the expectations of being the savior for a moribund franchise. What might be the biggest factor is that he’s in a stable environment and has plenty of leadership and experience.
He has a great deal of respect for head coach Mike Tomlin, has a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and has known quarterbacks coach Tom Arth dating back to their time together as QBs in Green Bay in 2006.
Rodgers is simply free to play football in Pittsburgh. That’s why former offensive lineman Mitch Morse, appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Friday, stated he believes we will see the best version of Aaron Rodgers this season.
“I think personally you’re gonna see a liberated Aaron Rodgers, kind of free from the shackle of expectations,” Morse said, according to video via NFL Network. “Of course he’s gonna hold himself to a high standard, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a kind of Aaron Rodgers reminiscent of 2020, 2021, where he is very efficient with the football. He’s not gonna have to put all those big numbers on the board with an Arthur Smith offense.
“You have weapons around you. We need you to just go play quarterback. Be the best version of yourself right now. Be present.”
After Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season, he had outlandish expectations placed on him. Just two years removed from back-to-back NFL MVPs, Rodgers was expected to get the Jets into contention and turn around a historically poor franchise.
Instead, he tore his Achilles just four snaps into the Jets’ 2023 season opener and then struggled through a 5-12 season in 2024. Though he found his game late in the year, it was too little too late for the Jets’ season — and for his time in New York.
But now he’s in Pittsburgh where things are more stable and the attention is less than it was in New York. He doesn’t have to be the savior. Add that he’s around coaches and players he truly respects and appreciates and things could turn out very well for Rodgers in Pittsburgh.
He’s in a run-heavy scheme under Smith, has plenty of pass-catching weapons to work with, and a potentially great defense on the other side. If the young offensive line in front of him can jell and improve, things could really be looking up for the Steelers.
So far, Rodgers has bought in and has been present. He’s aiming to earn a leadership role daily in training camp, taking over a relatively young offense. And he’s already hinted that the 2025 season might not be his last one.
Hopefully that translates to a loose, free Rodgers on the field, allowing him to try and turn the clock back and play some good football. That could put the Steelers in contention.