Former NFL GM Thinks Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love Could Have Better Career Than Ben Roethlisberger

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is making waves with a Tuesday morning hot take. In the doldrums of the offseason, ESPN’s First Take debated the ranking and careers of the 2004 draft class, Ben Roethlisberger included, versus the top quarterbacks of today. Despite Roethlisberger’s two Super Bowl rings and first-ballot Hall of Fame resume, Tannenbaum wouldn’t pick his career over present-day company.

“I look at more from a GM perspective of if we were drafting them,” Tannenbaum said. “I’ll give you Eli Manning in ’04, but if Ben Roethlisberger was in a group with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love, I’m not sure I’m taking Ben over any of those guys. And that’s where I think ’04 is a little top heavy.”

The discussion led to a spirited back and forth between Tannenbaum and analyst Peter Schrager. A dumbfounded Schrager, like most Steelers fans, struggled to understand how Tannenbaum could pick the likes of Herbert and Love, players who have limited or no playoff success, let alone a Lombardi, over Roethlisberger.

Among the 2004 class, Tannenbaum also seems to give Eli Manning the nod over Roethlisberger. It remains one of the best quarterback classes in NFL history, Philip Rivers also part of that first-round trio, and while Manning and Roethlisberger each have two rings, the consensus places Roethlisberger ahead of Manning.

Tannenbaum might argue his statement was made in a vacuum. If Roethlisberger was plopped into the same draft class as Herbert, Hurts, and Love, he might not be the most attractive prospect. But Tannenbaum doubled and tripled down on his take throughout the conversation.

“When I look at these guys, I’m hard pressed to think that at the end of the day they won’t have similar, if not better, careers then Ben,” he said.

Could one of them do it? Possibly. Hurts already has a ring while Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl, losing it to the Los Angeles Rams. But the odds of the entire group finishing even near Roethlisberger’s level, let alone above it, is outlandish. Not all four of those quarterbacks will be considered first-ballot Hall of Famers by career’s end.

In his prime, Roethlisberger was a top-five quarterback, a feat arguably only Burrow has achieved for any length of time. The others might be close, but they haven’t had the peak or longevity of Roethlisberger, whose career was overshadowed by Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

“I’m just saying Joe Burrow has a much [better], in my opinion, has a chance to have a better career than Ben Roethlisberger,” Tannenbaum said.

Burrow could put up bigger numbers. He plays in a pass-happy system with a pair of No. 1 receivers and a struggling defense that compels Cincinnati to throw the ball even more. Statistically, Burrow blows away Roethlisberger’s numbers over the first five seasons of their careers, even with Burrow missing chunks of time as a rookie and in 2023. The eras and schemes are different. But quarterbacks are judged by winning and hardware, two areas Burrow where badly lags behind.

Tannenbaum offered few tangible reasons for his opinion but stated the “transformational impact” Burrow’s had on the Bengals as one. Under Roethlisberger, the Steelers went from 6-10 in 2003 to 15-1 in 2004 and won the franchise’s next two Super Bowls since the 70s dynasty. Apparently, that wasn’t “transformational” enough.

In the boredom of the offseason and the national media’s inability to just give each player their due without a lofty comparison or bold take, Tannenbaum seems to forget the career Roethlisberger had.

It’s hardly the first time Tannenbaum has made a dig at Roethlisberger. Ahead of the 2021 offseason, he predicted Roethlisberger would be benched “by the middle of the season.” Instead, Roethlisberger started 16 games and led Pittsburgh to the playoffs. In 2020, Tannenbaum ranked Roethlisberger as the AFC North’s worst quarterback. Roethlisberger went 12-3 as a starter and finished runner-up for Comeback Player of the Year with 33 touchdown passes. It makes Tuesday’s take of little surprise and fortunately, Tannenbaum’s words don’t carry any value past the airwaves.