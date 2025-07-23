Former NFL GM ‘Still At A Loss’ For Where Keeanu Benton Fits In Steelers Defense

Ahead of his third NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton has settled into the nose tackle role under defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

Though there are questions about his overall fit there from a scheme and style standpoint, Dunbar has been adamant that Benton is a nose tackle.

Coming off an up-and-down second season in Pittsburgh, a big third season awaits for Benton. But for former NFL GM Doug Whaley, who appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Wednesday, he’s still at “a loss” of just how Benton fits in the Steelers’ defense — and in the NFL in general.

“I just don’t see the pass rush there,” Whaley said of Benton, discussing his stock down players on the Steelers, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “And he hasn’t stepped up and been stout against the run like we thought he was going to be. And that’s was his namesake and his calling card coming for out of college was.”

Through his first two NFL seasons, Benton has just two sacks and three total tackles for loss. In 641 pass-rush reps, Benton has just 44 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s flashed at times with some speed and power on the interior, but it’s been too far and few between.

Coming out of college Benton’s calling card was run defense, and at times he’s been strong in that aspect of his game. But last season he declined in a dramatic way against the run, grading out at just a 45.3 overall in that area. Though he improved in run stops with 21, up from 16 as a rookie, he was pushed around too much and wasn’t as good stopping the run.

His body has undergone a transformation this offseason, according to Dunbar, which could help him play better at nose tackle in the Steelers’ defense. But entering Year 3 there are more questions than answers with Benton. The flashes need to turn into consistency, both as a run defender and as a pass rusher.

It’ll help that he should see more snaps in sub-package football with Larry Ogunjobi being released in the offseason and rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon needing to get up to speed in the NFL. With more sub-package snaps comes more opportunities to produce, especially as a pass rusher.

If Benton can do that, he’ll answer a number of questions for guys like Whaley. The Steelers really seem to like him, especially Dunbar, and that’s all that matters.