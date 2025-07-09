Former NFL GM ‘Really Nervous’ About Broderick Jones At LT: ‘Gonna Be A Rollercoaster Ride’

Third-year pro Broderick Jones moving back to his more natural position of left tackle for the 2025 season is supposed to solidify the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line.

Former NFL GM Doug Whaley has his doubts and concerns though.

On 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Wednesday, Whaley raised concerns about Jones taking over at left tackle for Dan Moore Jr and believes he will have an up-and-down year.

“Potential means you just haven’t done it yet. And for me, I’m really nervous about Broderick Jones,” Whaley said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I think there is talent there. I just think it’s going to be a ride up and down a rollercoaster this year.”

Whaley raised a larger question about Jones at left tackle. And it centered on the fact that given the struggles from Moore, who is now with the Tennessee Titans after signing a lucrative four-year deal in free agency, if Jones was going to be the answer then why didn’t the Steelers just play him there?

It’s a flawed premise that lacks context.

Yes, Moore had struggles the last two years at left tackle, especially in the second half of the 2024 season. There was no easy answer to just pull the plug on Moore and move Jones — who was starting at right tackle — back over to left tackle. That is especially true considering Troy Fautanu was lost for the year ahead of Week 3, leaving the Steelers perilously thin at the tackle position.

Moore couldn’t play right tackle either, so the Steelers had to just work through it.

Now, with Moore off to Tennessee, left tackle is Jones’. When he’s played there in the past the former Georgia Bulldog has been pretty good.

Stepping in at left tackle in Week 4 of the 2023 season for the injured Moore, Jones played 51 snaps against Houston and graded out at a 53.0 overall from Pro Football Focus. He allowed three pressures in that appearance. The following week, Jones started at left tackle against the Baltimore Ravens and had a great game.

He graded out at a 74.8 overall and allowed just one pressure while playing 66 snaps. That is his second-highest graded performance of his career. And it’s rather telling.

Entering the 2025 season he has a huge opportunity in front of him. He’s back at his more natural position and is alongside veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo, which will only help him. Jones has shed weight too and has reportedly looked good in offseason workouts.

The Steelers are counting on him being a key piece along their offensive line. It’s a group that has high expectations and should take a major step forward this season. It will only do so if Jones can lock down the role at left tackle and put to rest any concerns.