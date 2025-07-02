Former NFL GM Compares Steelers Offseason To Pirates, ‘Failing’ To Build Foundation To Win Super Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be swinging for the fences this offseason, trading for WR DK Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and signing QB Aaron Rodgers. Despite the team’s efforts to improve, former NFL GM Doug Whaley unfavorably compared their offseason to the Pittsburgh team whose literal job it is to swing for the fences – the Pirates. While Whaley admitted the talent the Steelers acquired is better than what the Pirates do in a normal offseason, he doesn’t think the Steelers are any closer to winning a Super Bowl.

“When you look at it on a macro level, what’s the difference between this offseason and the Pirates, except steroids? They’re one year, older guys, rentals, that are much better players than what the Pirates are getting, but you’re not having a foundation here that you’re saying we’re closer to winning a Super Bowl,” Whaley said on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan.

Whaley also criticized the lack of ball production from the cornerback room, with Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay combining for just three interceptions across 2024.

Unlike the Pirates, at least you can say the Steelers are making an attempt to get better and aren’t afraid to spend a little money. Upon acquiring Ramsey, the team gave him a pay bump, and they also extended Jonnu Smith. It doesn’t seem like a fair comparison, but it’s true that the Steelers have gotten older.

Rodgers is 41 and is likely going to retire after this season. Ramsey is 31, and the Steelers gave up a 28-year-old Minkah Fitzpatrick to acquire him and a 29-year-old Jonnu Smith. While still young, DK Metcalf, at 27 years old, is three years older than the player he’s effectively replacing in 24-year-old George Pickens.

Getting older doesn’t mean they’re getting worse, though. And the idea that everyone they acquired is a rental is wrong. Metcalf signed a five-year extension, Smith will be with the Steelers through the 2026 season, and while Ramsey has no guaranteed money beyond 2025, it doesn’t mean it will be his only season donning the Black and Gold.

The ball production argument is also flawed. The Steelers’ turnover culture is prevalent, and Ramsey and Slay are new to Pittsburgh. The Steelers saw Beanie Bishop Jr. snag four interceptions and Donte Jackson pick up five last season. Ramsey is undoubtedly an upgrade over both of those players, and just because he only had two interceptions last year doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of making plays on the ball.

Up until last season, Slay also had at least two interceptions in every season except one dating back to 2014, including an eight-interception campaign in 2017. Interceptions can be fluky, but talent isn’t, and the Steelers added more talent to their secondary with the acquisitions of Slay and Ramsey.

Just because the team got older doesn’t mean they didn’t get better and aren’t building a foundation. Sure, Slay and Rodgers may not be core pieces for years to come, but Metcalf will be around long-term, and Ramsey could, too. The Steelers are also showing they aren’t afraid to be aggressive. While they’re trying to compete this year, they don’t necessarily have a Super Bowl “window” with long-term questions at quarterback, but when that window opens, Omar Khan has shown he’s going to do what it takes to win.

That’s what this offseason has really accomplished. Pittsburgh is showing they’re doing what they can to go for it this year before likely starting anew with a rookie quarterback in 2026. It’s provided confidence that Khan will make the necessary moves for the Steelers to be a competitive team, and there’s certainly a chance they can go on a run this year.

I don’t think the comparison to the Pirates is very fair nor accurate, and while Whaley is right that the team got older, discounting the players acquired as simply rentals isn’t the right way to look at things.