Former NFL DE Sees Steelers Rounding ‘Into Form’ After Trade, Will Make Noise This Season

The move was rather shocking, but with the acquisitions of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, and the departure of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers is all but set ahead of training camp. For former NFL defensive end Chris Long, who hosted the latest episode of the “Green Light Pod” that published Tuesday, the Steelers have improved with the moves and should be able to compete this season.

“I do think Jalen Ramsey helps a lot. I think Jonnu Smith helps a lot offensively, and now you’re seeing this team round into form a little bit, and could make some noise,” Long said of the Steelers, according to video via the show’s YouTube page.

The addition of Ramsey in the secondary helps from a versatility standpoint. He can play on the boundary, in the slot and can even handle some snaps at safety in a pinch. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers see shades of Rod Woodson in Ramsey, which makes some sense due to the physicality, ball skills and the ability to float between positions.

Ramsey could even make a full-time change to safety to prolong his career, should that be an option for him in Pittsburgh, much like Woodson did late in his career in Baltimore before going on to have another terrific chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

This season, at least, the Steelers plan on utilizing Ramsey as a hybrid defender, one that can float between a number of roles defensively, giving Pittsburgh ability to be multiple defensively.

As for Smith, he reunites with Arthur Smith, a play-caller he’s had a great deal of success with throughout his career, spanning time in Tennessee and Atlanta. The addition of Smith will allow the Steelers to play a lot of 12 and 13 personnel offensively, negating some of the concerns at receiver behind DK Metcalf, while also allowing the Steelers to be multiple and balanced out of numerous formations.

“I also think the big thing is, we look at this offense, we’ll get to the defense in a second. They’re gonna be in 13 personnel a lot,” Long said of the Steelers’ offense. “Like, they’re gonna have a lot of tight ends on the field. Jonnu Smith helps. I love the RAC production, run after the catch, with him.”

Smith’s presence in the TE room certainly helps. It’s a bit crowded with the likes of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington already in the mix and slotted in as 12 personnel options, but Smith can move around and line up everywhere offensively. Arthur Smith has a great deal of experience being creative with him, too, which should be fun to watch the next two years in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers seemingly got a bit better on paper following the blockbuster move, even though there is a major hole at free safety. They added a much-needed weapon offensively, and they improved the cornerback room in a big way, especially considering the talent they have to deal with at receiver in the AFC.

Will that be enough to make noise in the loaded conference and win a playoff game or two for the first time in nearly a decade? Time will tell. Seems unlikely right now, but stranger things have happened.