Former NFL CB Thinks Steelers Would Contend For AFC North ‘Even Without Aaron Rodgers’

The AFC North has consistently been one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are usually postseason contenders, with the Cincinnati Bengals often being competitive, too. While the Cleveland Browns drag the AFC North down slightly, it’s still home to three solid teams. This year shouldn’t be any different, with the Steelers adding notable players like Aaron Rodgers. However, former NFL corner Domonique Foxworth liked Pittsburgh’s chances in the AFC North, whether or not they had Rodgers.

“Even without Aaron Rodgers, I would’ve said they would contend,” Foxworth said Thursday on ESPN’s Get Up. “They contended last year. As good as the Ravens are, the Ravens dominate a lot of teams, but they rarely dominate the Steelers.

“They’re likely to split with the Steelers, and it’s gonna be determined by what they do in those other games. If Aaron Rodgers is able to make good decisions and we’re not asking a lot of him, I think this team can contend. Obviously, I wouldn’t pick them to be the favorites in that division.”

Foxworth makes a good point. The Steelers are usually big players in their division. Last season, they were in control of the AFC North until late in the year. If the Steelers hadn’t completely collapsed, they could’ve finished in first place.

Now, they look like a better team. Rodgers is older than Russell Wilson, who was Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback for the majority of 2024, but he could play at a high level. He could be the key to their success or failure. For the past few years, the Steelers have taken a step back in the AFC playoff picture. Most of that has been due to poor quarterback play.

If Rodgers plays well, the Steelers’ offense could be less of a liability. While their team won’t be perfect, they could put up a better fight in the AFC North. Last year, they split with the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns, and they’re hoping to improve on that in 2025.

Therefore, it’s hard to envision the Steelers being serious contenders in the AFC North without Rodgers. While they’ve won their fair share of divisional battles in recent years, they’ve been unable to sustain that level of play against other opponents. Beating the Ravens doesn’t matter if the Steelers finish with a much worse record than them.

Could the Steelers finish with a winning record if Mason Rudolph was their quarterback this season? Yes, but there wouldn’t be a lot of optimism surrounding their playoff hopes, let alone their dreams of winning the division. Rodgers gives them a higher ceiling. He’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. If he can tap into that version of himself, the Steelers could be much better this season.