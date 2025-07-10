Former NFL CB Doesn’t Expect T.J. Watt Trade (But Outlines What One Could Look Like)

What are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to do with OLB T.J. Watt? Training camp starts in two weeks, and there is still no sign of movement on the contract front. How long will the negotiations stretch? Inside Mark Kaboly seems convinced an extension will be reached. But if they can’t come to an agreement, will the Steelers actually contemplate trading Watt?

That’s the question analyst Bill Barnwell asked Thursday on ESPN’s Get Up. And former NFL CB Dominique Foxworth has thoughts.

“I can’t imagine that they would trade him for draft picks because they’re looking to go all-in this season,” Foxworth said. “Maybe they can figure out someone that’s willing to do a trade like the [Minkah] Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey trade, where you trade [for] two talented kinda players who can contribute right now.”

The Steelers’ entire offseason has been in service of winning playoff games. There isn’t any other reason why they would trade for WR DK Metcalf, sign QB Aaron Rodgers, and most recently trade for DB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. Those aren’t moves a rebuilding or patient team makes.

So why would the Steelers trade their top pass rusher, T.J. Watt, for picks? It only hurts them this year. It would press OLB Nick Herbig into a starting role for the first time in his career. And rookie OLB Jack Sawyer would be the rotational guy before taking an NFL snap. All that without getting anything that would help them this season.

That’s Foxworth’s point. The Steelers would want to pull a similar trade to the one that brought Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh to make something happen with Watt. And that’s if the Steelers feel like they have to go down that road. Because right now, it seems that they do not.

And honestly, Foxworth doesn’t think it will happen.

“I see it as unlikely,” Foxworth said. “And I think T.J. Watt plays for them this year, and they make as good of a run as they can.”

That seems to be the Steelers’ plan. Make a great run at winning in the playoffs in 2025 with T.J. Watt wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. But if the Steelers don’t trade Watt, then what happens? Will they make him the highest-paid pass rusher in the league? Or will they come around to the thinking of Patrick Rooney Jr., that it would be “insane” to pay Watt?