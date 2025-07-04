Forgotten Leaders: ‘Famous Amos’ Steps In

A new series to help take us through the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason. It’s easy to remember QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Franco Harris, and WR Hines Ward. Players who routinely led the team as passers, rushers, and receivers. But those household names didn’t lead the way every single year. Since the 1970 merger, there’s been a healthy number of obscure one-offs who finished first once, never to do so again.

That’ll be our trip down memory lane. The criteria are simple. Lead the Steelers in passing, rushing, receiving yards, or sacks during a season once, and only once, during their time with the team.

Today, remembering the time RB Amos Zereoue led the team in rushing.

Forgotten Leaders – RB Amos Zereoue (2002 – 762 rushing yards)

Jerome Bettis ruled the era but he didn’t lead it every single season. Missing three games in 2002 and splitting time even when healthy in the team’s first acknowledgment Bettis was no longer *the* No. 1 back, Zereoue took the team’s rushing title home in 2002.

A receiving back and more athletic, Zereoue finished the season with 193 carries and 762 rushing yards. Bettis still did most of the celebrating, nine scores to Zereoue’s four, but there was a moment in time where “Famous Amos” was the hot-hand.

With Bettis missing time due to a knee injury, Zereoue served as the team’s workhorse back in Weeks Nine and Ten. He rushed for 100-yards in each. Against the Cleveland Browns, he carried the ball 29 times for 111 yards and the following week, toted it 37 times for 123. The latter came in Pittsburgh’s infamous 34-34 tie against the Atlanta Falcons, WR Plaxico Burress 1-yard shy of a Hail Mary winner.

Zereoue was more volume than anything else and for the season, averaged under 4-yards per carry. But he came up large in the regular season finale. After taking a backseat to Bettis down the stretch, Zereoue got the nod in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. He responded with a 26-carry, 104-yard, and two score performance to lead the Steelers to a 34-31 win.

Trailing 31-20 in the fourth quarter, Zereoue scored from 7-yards out to eat into the Ravens’ lead, avoiding Baltimore defenders and his own offensive linemen into the end zone.

WR Antwaan Randle El scored the go-ahead score in the final minutes, ensuring Pittsburgh would win the AFC Central, wrap up the No. 3 seed, and host a playoff game.

Bettis dressed for the Wild Card game against Cleveland but barely played. Zereoue was again the guy, rushing only 13 times but producing 76 yards. Another Steelers’ comeback punched their ticket into the Divisional Round. Zereoue started and rushed for a 31-yard touchdown to open the second half and giving the team a 20-14 advantage.

The run ended there. Kicker Joe Nedney seemingly faked a fall to draw an overtime penalty and re-kick, sending Pittsburgh packing.

Zereoue continued to share a role in the Steelers’ backfield into 2003. Pittsburgh moved on the following offseason, bringing in veteran Duce Staley to form a new one-two punch with Bettis. Zereoue spent 2004 with the Oakland Raiders and 2005 with the New England Patriots.