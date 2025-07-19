‘Focusing More On His Legal Matter,’ Browns Top Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Absent From Team To Begin Training Camp

While most second-round picks are in a hurry to get inked before training camps begin, Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins is focusing on the criminal justice system more than his team’s offensive one. Arrested earlier this month on charges of domestic violence and battery, Judkins reportedly didn’t report to training camp with the rest of the Browns’ rookies Friday.

Per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Judkins is away from the team while resolving his legal issues.

“He’s focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the #Browns,” she wrote Friday morning.

Over the past 48 hours, the damn of unsigned second round draft picks has broken with multiple inking rookie deals. A holdup over guaranteed language complicated talks but dominoes are falling into place. The top picks of the second round have all signed and received 100-percent guaranteed deals. Of the front of the pack, only Judkins, the No. 36 overall selection, remains unsigned.

While his slotting suggests he should receive a fully guaranteed deal, his arrest casts doubt on that happening. Last weekend, Judkins was arrested by Florida police after allegedly punching a woman in the face, arm, and leg.

Judkins could face NFL discipline for the allegations and begin his NFL career with a multi-game suspension.

Drafted as Nick Chubb’s replacement, Judkins was expected to immediately be involved in the Browns’ rotation. His primary veteran competition comes in the form of Jerome Ford, who rushed for less than 600 yards and three scores a year ago.

With Judkins sidelined, Ford will open the summer as the top back. Cleveland also drafted Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson in the fourth round, a speedy and highly productive SEC running back the Steelers expressed pre-draft interest in. Other backs on the Browns’ camp roster are veteran Pierre Strong and UDFA Ahmani Marshall.

In 2024, Cleveland finished bottom-five in rushing attempts, yards, and yards per carry. The team finished 23rd in touchdowns.

Judkins won't be able to participate in practice until his rookie contract is signed. Browns' veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday. In other Browns' legal news, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush was formally arraigned Friday after being charged with with assaulting his girlfriend in May.

Pittsburgh will first face Cleveland in Week Six.