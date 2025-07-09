Florio: Steelers ‘Spoiled’ By String Of Cheap Quarterback Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found unique ways to add veteran quarterbacks on the cheap. Last year, Russell Wilson. This year, Aaron Rodgers. Players who made less, at least from Pittsburgh, at well-below true market value, leading Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio to call the Steelers a spoiled bunch.

“They’ve been spoiled in recent years,” Florio told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi on Wednesday. “Now they had to pay DK Metcalf, but they got a quarterback for $13 million: a high-end quarterback, all-time great for $13 million. Last year, they got Russell Wilson for the minimum. I mean, last year they were paying Russell Wilson, Kyle Allen, and Justin Fields less than what Mason Rudolph had in Tennessee.”

Florio referenced Aditi Kinkhabwala’s comments last week of someone within the Steelers’ organization reportedly telling T.J. Watt during the 2021 negotiations that it’s a “privilege” to play for Pittsburgh.

This feeling could be emboldened by the last two offseason cycles. Wilson signed for the league minimum thanks to the Denver Broncos being on the hook for the rest of his nearly $40 million salary. Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh on a deal worth under $15 million base value, and even with every incentive reached, he still lands under $20 million. This is a contract worth roughly the same as Daniel Jones and great value for Pittsburgh.

While Florio points out the Steelers opening their wallets for Metcalf, a five-year, $150 million deal, the team had plenty of cash and cap to spend without paying a quarterback big money. Even Metcalf’s deal is structured favorably for the organization with little ties beyond the 2026 season.

Pittsburgh hasn’t found an elite or even multi-year option, but unlike other teams paying quarterbacks pennies, the Steelers have found more serviceable options in Justin Fields and Wilson. The team upgraded from its 2023 options, and arguably did the same this offseason with Rodgers, a better pure passer than last year’s starters.

It’s unlikely Pittsburgh will spend big on the position for the foreseeable future, either. Drafting a quarterback early in next year’s draft will be a fixed (albeit fully guaranteed) rookie deal. But even in a world where the Steelers draft a passer with, say, the 14th overall pick, that deal will cost them roughly $21 million over four years—pennies compared to the now-common $50 million average yearly values for new franchise quarterback contracts.

Of course, the old saying rings true. You get what you pay for. Even with Pittsburgh getting fair value on team-friendly deals, the Steelers haven’t gotten the season results they’re searching for. Fans certainly don’t feel “spoiled” by the outcomes of continued one-and-done playoff outings.